Another mock draft projects Seahawks trade up to select quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and received significant draft capital and some players in return, including quarterback Drew Lock.

But is Lock a lock to start this season? Not so fast.

Coach Pete Carroll has said he wants another competition to decide the matter and that will likely require adding another QB to the mix either via free agency or the upcoming NFL draft.

In his most recent mock for NFL.com, Chad Reuter has Seattle moving way up in the first round to select Matt Corral out of Mississippi.

“The Seahawks trade ahead of Carolina and New Orleans, giving up their 2023 first-round pick and a 2022 fifth-rounder for one of the Jets’ two fourth-rounders (No. 111),” Reuter projects. “Corral’s toughness and quick release might be more enticing to NFL teams than they are to those who cover the league.”

The chances are good the Seahawks do add at least one more signal-caller to the roster to compete this summer, but when and how they do it still remains a mystery.