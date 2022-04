SAN ANTONIO – Ryan Garcia has vowed to avoid a repeat of his 2021 campaign that began with promise and ended in ridicule. With the growing period comes the resistance to call out the biggest names in a lightweight division packed with young talent. Garcia (22-0, 18KOs) took that very approach following his twelve-round, unanimous decision win over Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15KOs) this past Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. It was the first fight in 15 months for the unbeaten 23-year-old, who allowed reality to trump blind optimism in mapping out his future.

