ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars land EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, interior OL help in latest Draft Wire mock

By Zachary Huber, James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tvgL1_0f4XuQK800

The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be jumping on the opportunity to lead the draft order later this month after acquiring just three wins last season. With the holes they have remaining on their roster, that’s huge, and with the right selections, some may even predict them to be a six to seven win team.

For the most part, they were able to do just that in Draft Wire’s latest three-round mock by Luke Easterling. Like most mock drafts, Easterling’s started with the Jags taking Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson to bolster the pass-rush and help Josh Allen and Co.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars | Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

The closer we get to the draft, the more this feels like the consensus. The Jaguars’ moves in free agency filled most of their biggest needs, freeing them up to spend this pick on the best overall player. While Hutchinson may not be No. 1 on every team’s board, it feels like the Jaguars are zeroing on him here.

Easterling is right about reading the tea leaves. They made a statement about the tackle position by franchise tagging Cam Robinson and have 2021 second-rounder Walker Little available to play right tackle. With that being the case, it feels like selecting a pass-rusher is what they have in mind.

In the second round, Easterling had the Jags bolstering their secondary by selecting Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. In his scouting report of Brisker, Easterling highlighted his versatility and movement skills, which allowed Penn State to take advantage of specific matchups. That said, it seems Easterling believes Brisker is the type of safety that new defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell would love when considering what his last team, the Tampa Bay Bucs, had in Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead.

However, the selection of Brisker feels unlikely when considering the contract Rashawn Jenkins signed last offseason. He will probably start, while Andre Cisco, a third-round safety the Jags acquired last year, should start at the other safety spot.

Then lastly, in the third round, the Jags added two pieces to their defense. Those players were Chattanooga guard Cole Strange and Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely.

When looking at how Strange could help, he could play either guard or center for the Jags after they saw long-time starting center Brandon Linder retire this offseason after he spent eight seasons with the team.

When Linder first announced his retirement, many reporters and fans expected backup center Tyler Shatley to fill that starting spot. The franchise signed him to a new two-year deal this offseason. However, the Jaguars have flexibility with Shatley as he can play guard or center. And while Strange’s time in college was mostly spent playing guard (and left tackle a little), he took snaps at the center position at the Senior Bowl and fared well.

When looking at Strange’s career, he was a five-year starter with the Mocs and was named to the NFL.com All-Combine team. Four outlets named Strange as a first-team All-American, with the lone exception being the Associated Press, who tabbed him to the third-team.

Likely would give the Jags an option to stretch the field at the tight end position. It’s no secret that Doug Pederson likes to utilize the tight end position a lot and there may not be a more explosive option at the position in the 2022 draft class as Likely often challenged defenses vertically.

The only issue with the Likely selection is that the Jags just signed Evan Engram to a one-year deal and have Dan Arnold, who was a top weapon for Trevor Lawrence, on the roster, too. But both players have expiring deals in 2023, so getting an option like Likely wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
The Spun

Former Steelers QB Signs With New Team: Fans React

From one AFC North team to another, former Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs has signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns Adam Schefter reports. The 27-year-old backup joins a QB room that includes Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Baker Mayfield (for now). Fans reacted to the Steelers’ fourth-round pick leaving...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Daily Voice

Dwayne Haskins Had Chilling Final Instagram Story

"'It is what it is' will keep you at peace." That's the last story that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and New Jersey native Dwayne Haskins posted to Instagram just hours before he died. The 24-year-old Highland Park native was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 in Florida when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mock Draft#Drafts#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Draft Wire#Walker Little#Penn State#Brisker
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Georgia Is Losing 2 Former 5-Star Recruits

Georgia is losing two former five-star offensive linemen recruits, per a report from Matt Zenitz of On3. Zenitz originally reported that Amarius Mims had entered the transfer portal before adding Clay Webb to the report. Both players are coming off their second year with the Bulldogs. Mims is one of...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
MLive

Dallas Cowboys legend, Pro Football Hall of Famer dies at 76

Former Dallas Cowboys great Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wright, 76, had been hospitalized for several days following a severe seizure, Schefter said. The 6-foot-6, 270-pound offensive tackle was selected in 2006 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Wright was a seventh-round pick,...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy