Packers hosting official pre-draft visit with Georgia Tech S Tariq Carpenter

The Green Bay Packers will host an official pre-draft visit with Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter, according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network.

The Packers could view Carpenter (6-2, 230) as a potential third safety option with positional versatility as a sub-package linebacker.

Carpenter, a four-year starter, played in 52 games with 41 starts. He produced 223 tackles, 6.5 tackles for losses, 22 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

At the Senior Bowl, Carpenter worked as a linebacker. His best fit at the next level could be as an in-the-box linebacker on passing downs.

Extensive experience on special teams could also appeal to the Packers. Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire included Carpenter on his list of 40 special teams standouts from the 2022 NFL draft class.

His athleticism is also intriguing.

At Georgia Tech’s pro day, Carpenter ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds, hit 39″ in the vertical leap, covered 11-4 in the broad jump, finished the short shuttle in 4.46 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.5 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score is 8.9 out of 10.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic ranks Carpenter as the No. 22 ranked safety. He is projected to be a seven-round pick. The Packers hold three seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft and could be recruiting Carpenter should he go undrafted.