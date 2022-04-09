ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Former Saints CB Keenan Lewis urges Tyrann Mathieu to sign with New Orleans

By Ross Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rRaKE_0f4XpBR600

Tyrann Mathieu watch has swept the NFL free agency landscape for past few weeks. After visiting with the New Orleans Saints last week at their practice facility in Metairie, Mathieu also took a virtual visit with the Philadelphia Eagles. For now, the Saints and Eagles (who pulled off a blockbuster trade just a week ago) look to be the favorites to land the Super Bowl champion safety. Several active players have taken to social media to help recruit Mathieu including C.J. Gardner-Johnson, but former Saints defensive back Keenan Lewis has given quite the pitch via Mathieu’s Instagram.

In the post, which was shared on Twitter by Nola.com’s Rod Walker, Lewis references the passionate fanbase, the team’s winning culture, and the general excitement that comes from representing one’s hometown on Sundays. Lewis is himself a New Orleans native who finished his NFL career with the Saints from 2013 to 2015. Lewis was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2009 NFL draft, but did exactly what he advises Mathieu to do with his playing career: “Make your last playing stop in your backyard.”

Lewis also mentioned that he “passed on millions” when he ultimately decided to return to play for his hometown team. Mathieu mentioned in a recent interview with Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star that he would have probably taken the deal the Chiefs gave safety Justin Reid; that three-year deal is worth $31.5 million, an average of $10.5 million per year. Well below what many believe Mathieu’s asking price has been, though an exact number has not been reported.

If the three-time All-Pro safety and New Orleans can find the right price, the choice Lewis made in 2013 could pave way for a momentous reunion for Mathieu. In his note, Lewis calls his choice to return to New Orleans “the best decision I made in my life.” A sentiment the Saints and the Honey Badger would certainly love to repeat.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

49ers Have Signed Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers added to their receiving corps today, signing former Dallas Cowboys wideout Malik Turner. Turner spent the last two seasons in Dallas after beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He did not catch a pass in six games in 2020, but did manage 12 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Announce Their Starting Quarterback

Several NFL teams have begun their offseason training programs and the Houston Texans decided to take the opportunity to announce their starting quarterback. Speaking to the media on Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith declared that second-year quarterback Davis Mills is their starter. He praised Mills for how he organized informal throwing sessions in the offseason.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Jaguars Released Former Alabama Star On Monday

The Jacksonville Jaguars made a significant roster move on Monday afternoon. The NFL organization has officially released former Alabama Crimson Tide star linebacker Dylan Moses. The Jaguars gave Moses a chance last year after they signed him as an undrafted free agent. He spent the entire year on the non-football...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

In Photos: Meet The Longtime Girlfriend Of Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was trending on social media for his bathroom comments this week. The former NFL star turned college football head coach had a message for his Jackson State football players and their bathroom habits. Sanders wants his players to have more respect for the toilet. No one likes a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Walker
Person
Sam Mcdowell
Yardbarker

Signing Mathieu Would Rekindle the Buzz Lost Within the Eagles Fan Base

Up until this point, the Eagles have been relatively quiet during the most impactful period of free agency in NFL history. They signed Haason Reddick on the first day of the league year, and the move will improve a pass rush that underperformed in 2021. However, if it’s their biggest move of the offseason, it pales in comparison to the arms race of elite talent taking place across the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes The Growing Tom Brady Rumor

After a 39-day retirement, Tom Brady announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, the legendary quarterback has since been linked to another team. There have been rumors that Brady was actually close to coming back and joining the Miami Dolphins, where he’d have teamed up with Sean Payton, who also retired this offseason after almost two decades coaching the New Orleans Saints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

The Denver Broncos Re-Signed A QB Today

Brett Rypien has signed his one-year exclusive rights tender with the Denver Broncos, according to team reporter Aric DiLalla. The quarterback has spent three years shuttling from Denver’s practice squad to the bench since arriving as an undrafted free agent in 2019. As the third-stringer behind Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, he attempted just two passes last season.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Texans Officially Announce Signing of RB Marlon Mack

- The Houston Texans officially have announced the signing of former Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack. The deal is worth up to $2 million with a $250K signing bonus. Mack, 26, spent the past five seasons with the Colts after being drafted out of South Florida in 2017. Projected...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cb#The New Orleans Saints#Nola Com#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Kansas City Star#Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers 2022 NFL draft top-30 visits tracker

With the 2022 NFL draft now less than three weeks away, we’ve entered the final stage of prospect evaluation—visits!. Each team is allowed 30 in-house visits to further gauge the class’ young men—through interviews, meetings and/or physicals. This process, in fact, melds together both legitimate interest and cheeky strategy, as the players who are brought in are either actually on the radar or requested just to throw other front offices off their scent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags waive second-year LB Dylan Moses

The Jacksonville Jaguars waived second-year linebacker Dylan Moses the team announced on Monday. Their decision comes a year after Moses joined the Jags out of undrafted free agency last season out of Alabama. Moses, who many thought could be a gem for the Jags when healthy, unfortunately never got the chance to suit up for the team and spent the 2021 season on the non-football injury list.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Instagram
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy