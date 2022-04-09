ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Notre Dame takes game one vs Clemson, game two start time changed

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOyRm_0f4XkkoW00

The Irish got off to a great start against ACC foe Clemson, as John Michael Bertrand continued to show why is the ace of the Notre Dame pitching staff. The game start time was changed but not JMB’s performance, for the second straight start not allowing a run. The lefty was magnificent, going 8 and 1/3 innings, striking out eight Tigers and getting the win.

Although Bertrand did allow a run, it was unearned, it was exactly what you wanted to see from your game one starter. Saving the bullpen, Ryan McLinksey pitched just 2/3 of an inning on two pitches, sets up the Irish very well for the remainder of the series.

Offensively, three players had two hits each, Spencer Myers, Jack Brannigan and Brooks Coetzee. Myers and Brannigan along with Nick Juaire each drove in a run.

For the second day in a row, the start time will be adjusted, as Saturday’s contest is now set to begin at 3pm EST at Frank Eck Stadium. The Irish look to keep their six-game winning streak alive as their record is a dazzling 18-5 as they are set to face the Tigers in game two with Austin Temple on the mound.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Virginia Tech baseball player steals home in blizzard

NC State and Virginia Tech played college baseball in a blizzard on Saturday in Blacksburg, VA. There was eventually a delay, but — for some reason — they tried to play through these suboptimal conditions for a little while. Well, the decision to keep playing led to an...
BLACKSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
City
Clemson, SC
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas stays put at No. 7 in latest D1Baseball top 25

Texas remains at No. 7 in D1Baseball’s top 25 rankings after a 3-1 week that included a top 25 series victory over TCU. Pete Hansen set the tone for the weekend set with a complete game, two-hit shutout against the Frogs on Friday night. Texas dropped game two of the series but was able to bounce back to clinch the series on Sunday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game One#College Baseball#Irish#Acc#Jmb#Tigers#Notre Dame Baseball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State football offers 2023 3-star Texas DL Terrance Green

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to 2023 three-star defensive lineman prospect Terrance Green of Cypress, Texas. Green announced the offer from the Spartans on Sunday evening via Twitter. Michigan State is one of more than 20 schools to offer Green, with the Spartans joining the likes of Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Miami (FL), North Carolina, TCU and USC.
CYPRESS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers 2022 NFL draft top-30 visits tracker

With the 2022 NFL draft now less than three weeks away, we’ve entered the final stage of prospect evaluation—visits!. Each team is allowed 30 in-house visits to further gauge the class’ young men—through interviews, meetings and/or physicals. This process, in fact, melds together both legitimate interest and cheeky strategy, as the players who are brought in are either actually on the radar or requested just to throw other front offices off their scent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caden Curry is latest Ohio State freshman to shed black stripe

Caden Curry has impressed coaches at Ohio State and has officially had his black stripe removed as we head toward the annual spring game. Curry is a native of Ohio’s neighbor to the west, Indiana. He was a highly coveted edge rusher as the No. 13 overall ranked defensive end in the 2022 class. Curry picked Ohio state over the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Indiana, and Oregon.
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers roster moves: 2 free agent WRs sign

The 49ers on Monday announced a trio of roster moves, including the addition of two veteran wide receivers. They also released and re-signed defensive lineman Maurice Hurst to a one-year deal. WR Marcus Johnson officially signed, though his agency announced a deal had been agreed to the week prior. He’s...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Courtney Banghart, UNC beat out UCONN for top recruit

The UNC women’s basketball team is coming off their best season in years, making it to the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual champion South Carolina. And now this offseason, the program took another step forward. On Monday night, UNC landed a commitment from five-star post player Ciera Toomey. The 6-foot-3, stretch five picked the Tar Heels over UCONN and six other schools, announcing her decision via Twitter. Toomey is a five-star recruit that is the top player at her position and the No. 3 overall player in the 2023 class. Landing a player of this caliber is huge for the program, especially coming off a good 2022 recruiting cycle as well. 110% Committed!!!💙👣 pic.twitter.com/DstTTyUdYP — Ciera Toomey (@CieraToomey) April 11, 2022 The job that Banghart has done in her time at UNC has been incredible, especially with where the program was at when she took over. A trip to the Sweet 16 is a heck of a start and now she’s getting it done on the recruiting trail as well.
BASKETBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy