Cheyenne Animal Control will be changing its hours on Monday, according to a Friday morning news release:. CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Animal Control will be changing their hours of operation to 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily starting Monday, March 21st. Emergency after-hours calls will be transferred to Animal Control Officers through the non-emergency Cheyenne Police dispatch line. Please refer to the Cheyenne Animal Control website at www.cheyennecity.org/AnimalControl for any inquiries about emergency call types. If you have any questions or concerns involving domestic animals, please feel free to contact Animal Control at (307)637-6206.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 24 DAYS AGO