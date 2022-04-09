MOUNTAIN HOME MOOSE LODGE

DEEP CREEK LAKE — The Deep Creek Lake Lions hosted the volunteer blind skier guides for a complimentary dinner at Uno’s on March 8. The evening involved 26 of the 28 high school guides and seven of the 15 adults. All of the volunteers received a certificate of...
A man in Marshfield was able to a catch a rare sight on camera this week. In the video, a white, possibly albino white-tailed deer is seen standing on the side of the road, a few feet from Dale Richerson’s vehicle. Richerson was able to record a quick video before the female ran off with […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A local man won a whopping $8.9 million in the Oregon Lottery last month and 1 percent of it will go to the Moose Lodge where he bought the ticket. We spoke with Michael Scott, the Moose Lodge Administrator in Springfield who told us how it all unfolded.
I'm sure most of you have heard about Turkmenistan in the Karakum desert known as the "Gates of Hell," because of the fire spewing from the enormous crater. But did you know that Arkansas had its own mini version of that back in 2018, and it still remains somewhat of a mystery today?
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A family lost their home and two dogs in an early Sunday morning fire. Hardy Police Chief Scott Rose said John “JJ” and Moranda Huff, their four children, and four dogs were at their home on West Clayton Street when the fire started. Rose...
The 20-and 40 mile races started and finished at Sisters Middle School Sunday. The trails are a mixture of uphill and downhill challenges, with potential mud and snow in various sections. Over the past 20 years, the event has raised close to $200,000 for the Sisters High School cross-country team.
