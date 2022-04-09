ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

HEALTH ALERT: Bird flu identified in Barron County

By WBAY news staff
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) identified bird flu in a commercial poultry flock in Barron County....

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Factbox: Bird flu spreads on U.S. poultry farms

March 14 (Reuters) - About 4 million commercially raised U.S. chickens and turkeys have been killed since February due to outbreaks of a highly lethal type of bird flu, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. read more. Flocks are culled after the disease is detected to prevent it...
AGRICULTURE
Marissa Newby

Egg Prices Rise As Pathogenic Avian Flu Spreads In Commercial Flocks

A deadly avian influenza outbreak is gripping the East Coast and Midwest as farmers are forced to cull their flocks. Both wild populations and commercial populations are undergoing flock testing to track the spread of the virus. The spread is following flock patterns across the United States. The USDA is warning farmers to increase their bio security and monitor their operations.
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE

