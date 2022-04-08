ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Four Singles Wins Give Huskies 4-3 Victory over Eastern Michigan

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKALB, Ill. – Northern Illinois University senior Iullia Dmitrieva closed out Eastern Michigan's Grace Whitney with a 6-4 win in the second set and was mobbed by her teammates as her victory at No. 6 singles gave the Huskies a 4-3 win over the Eagles Friday at the Nelson Tennis Center...

