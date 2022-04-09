ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Extends Application Deadline for Outdoor Dining in the North End

By Staff Reports
nbcboston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Boston has extended the deadline for North End restaurant owners to apply for this year's outdoor dining program to April 13. The rest of the city has already begun the outdoor dining season, but the North End is set to start in May. The original application deadline was...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston

‘Very unfair:’ North End restaurateurs will have to pay extra to host outdoor dining — and some are not happy

Restaurants in Boston's Little Italy neighborhood are facing a $7,500 fee this year, should they want to be able to offer outdoor dining. City Hall is attempting to offset the impact of the crowds that have stormed the North End to eat outdoors in recent years by charging a $7,500 fee for restaurant owners who want to offer outside table service this year.
BOSTON, MA
KITV.com

Future of Outdoor Dining Uncertain in Honolulu

HONOLULU-- At least one restaurant owner says he received a warning from the Honolulu Liquor Commission for serving alcohol outdoors. Yet, he says when he followed up on the matter, neither the liquor commission nor the Mayor's office seemed to be aware that notices were being given out. Bobby Yamazaki...
HONOLULU, HI
Caught in Southie

Outdoor Dining in the Neighborhood

A sure sign of spring, the return of outdoor dining! The City of Boston announced back in February that outdoor dining is returning on Friday, April 1st! We will be keeping a running list of outdoor dining options in the neighborhood as they open!. Six West. The newly opened Six...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

North End Restaurants to Fight Mayor Wu's Outdoor Dining Fee

Restaurant owners in Boston's North End are organizing to fight against hefty fees that Mayor Michelle Wu has implemented for outdoor dining exclusively in that section of the city this year. North End restaurants will have to pay a $7,500 fee to participate in this year's outdoor dining program, according...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

Amtrak's Latest Sale Offers 2 Private Room Tickets for the Price of 1

Amtrak wants to help people escape for spring with a free companion ticket in private rooms starting Tuesday, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which is valid through March 21, allows passengers who book a private roomette to bring a guest for no extra charge with fares starting at $193. The sale is valid on travel between March 16 and May 22.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
Boston

Here’s why dozens of JetBlue flights at Logan were canceled this weekend

Airlines across the country canceled more than 3,500 flights and delayed thousands more. JetBlue has been canceling a lot of flights, especially out of Boston Logan International Airport, and customers are noticing and demanding answers. According to FlightAware, an airline tracking company, on Saturday, 13% of JetBlue flights either to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Thrillist

You Can Fly JetBlue Between Boston & London Starting This Summer

Starting on July 19, JetBlue will launch a nonstop route between Boston Logan International Airport and London Gatwick Airport. Just over a month later on August 22, the airline will also launch nonstop service between Boston and London Heathrow Airport. JetBlue will be the only airline offering daily flights between New England and two London airports.
CBS Boston

MBTA Green Line Resumes Service Between Government Center And North Station

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Green Line service has resumed between Government Center and North Station, effective immediately, the MBTA announced Saturday. The area had been closed after a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage sent debris crashing down and killed worker Peter Monsini. “After collecting extensive data and conducting many rigorous safety tests, T engineers have concluded the inspection of our Green Line tunnel following the Government Center Garage accident. We and all partner agencies have confirmed that it is safe to resume Green Line service,” the MBTA tweeted. Engineers will continue to monitor the tunnel. Green and Orange Line trains will still bypass Haymarket Station while the standpipe system is being repaired.
TRAFFIC
Middletown Press

New Haven opens applications for outdoor dining as restaurant week kicks off

NEW HAVEN — The city on Friday began accepting applications from restaurants seeking to seat patrons outdoors, resuming a pandemic-era emphasis with hopes of spurring innovation and liveliness in the city. Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli and Mayor Justin Elicker, in launching this year’s restaurant week outside Ricky D’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Stamford Advocate

CT state Senate approves extension of outdoor dining until end of April 2023

HARTFORD — The state Senate on Wednesday put the finishing touches on legislation to allow restaurants to continue outdoor operations until the end of April 2023. Current pandemic-related rules on outdoor dining and drinking were set to expire after March 31, but lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agreed that Connecticut’s restaurant industry was rocked worse than most other businesses, when the state shut down for indoor activity two years ago.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dining In#Parking Spot#Food Drink#The North End#North End Restaurant
Daily Gazette

Saratoga Springs mayor will ask governor to extend outdoor dining

SARATOGA SPRINGS – In a 4-0 vote, the City Council on Tuesday set the stage for extending outdoor dining on certain downtown streets through November 2024. The council voted to have Mayor Ron Kim sign a letter that would be sent to Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose office provides the authorization that facilitates the sale of alcohol in outdoor spaces.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
simpleflying.com

Boston Crash Pad For 20+ Flight Attendants Shut Down

Around 20 flights attendants will have to find a new place to stay while in Boston after the City of Boston took control of a four-bedroom apartment behind a service station on Geneva Street in East Boston and promptly shut it down. Boston Inspectional Services called the self-styled crash pad a "death trap" and said besides it not being zoned for residential purposes, the apartment was missing smoke detectors, did not have enough exits, and hazardous materials were being stored onsite.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily American

Somerset County man has plans for Jet Beer Distributors in Hollsopple

Jet Beer Distributors had been in business in the Conemaugh Township area for nearly a half-century before closing a few years ago. Now, new owner Tom Hankinson is keeping the garage door open for old and new customers to stop in and buy a six-pack or a case of their favorite beer and malt products. “That was kind of the sign in the past,” he said. “The Toaths opened the (garage) door and people knew they were...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
FOX 61

How to get tickets for 2022 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — The Travelers Championship is once again welcoming spectators this summer, and tickets to the event will go on sale later this month. The tournament starts on June 20 in Cromwell, and spectators will be welcomed on-site from June 22-26. General admission ticket prices start at $56...
CROMWELL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy