Boston Extends Application Deadline for Outdoor Dining in the North End

BOSTON (CBS) — MBTA Green Line service has resumed between Government Center and North Station, effective immediately, the MBTA announced Saturday. The area had been closed after a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage sent debris crashing down and killed worker Peter Monsini. “After collecting extensive data and conducting many rigorous safety tests, T engineers have concluded the inspection of our Green Line tunnel following the Government Center Garage accident. We and all partner agencies have confirmed that it is safe to resume Green Line service,” the MBTA tweeted. Engineers will continue to monitor the tunnel. Green and Orange Line trains will still bypass Haymarket Station while the standpipe system is being repaired.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO