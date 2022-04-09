ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Lachey Says Husband Nick’s ‘Very Public’ Divorce From Ex Jessica Simpson Was ‘Very Hard’

By Erin Silvia
 2 days ago
Shutterstock

Vanessa Lachey admitted the moment she and Nick Lachey ‘let it go’ after his divorce from Jessica Simpson, they ‘truly committed to each other,’ in a new episode of ‘The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On.’

Vanessa Lachey, 41, is giving contestants on her and Nick Lachey‘s Netflix reality show about marriage, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, some advice from their own experience. The beauty, who has been married to her 48-year-old singer husband since 2011, admitted that his “very public divorce” from Jessica Simpson, whom he was married to from 2002 until 2006, was “very hard” for both of them, but they stuck it out and eventually committed to each other.

“He was literally in a very public marriage and a very public divorce, and I had to go through all that s*it very publicly and it was very hard for us,” she said in the sixth episode of the show. “It wasn’t until the moment that he was like, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and I said, ‘I’m gonna let it go,’ and we truly committed to each other.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19MGlw_0f4XVgWx00
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey got married in 2011. (Shutterstock)

Nick didn’t hesitate to agree with his wife by saying, “I think we got perspective.”

Nick and Vanessa first met when they co-starred in the music video for his song “What’s Left Of Me” in 2006, not too long after his split from Jessica. They dated until 2009 and briefly split but rekindled their flame once again a while later and married in 2011. They now share sons Camden, 9, and Phoenix, 5, and daughter Brooklyn, 7, together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nE8FG_0f4XVgWx00
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson got divorced in 2006. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

In addition to happily raising their family, Vanessa and Nick started hosting The Ultimatum this year and the first eight episodes of the series premiered on Apr. 6. The show puts the spotlight on six couples who are given an ultimatum to marry or move on while spending time with another potential love interest. Vanessa and Nick also host the Netflix reality series, Love Is Blind.

Before meeting Vanessa, Nick and Jessica put their own marriage in the mega spotlight when they starred in their own reality show on MTV called Newlyweds. It became a big hit that showed the ups and downs of the couple’s new lives together and lasted three seasons.

