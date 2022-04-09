ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Queen Elizabeth Marks 1 Year Anniversary Of Prince Philip’s Death With Poem & Tribute Video

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=288x4R_0f4XVQMD00
Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock

The Queen shared the moving tribute on her social media account to mark her husband’s passing last year at the age of 99.

Queen Elizabeth made sure to honor her beloved late husband Prince Philip in a special way on the one-year anniversary of his death. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 due to natural causes on April 9, 2021. In a moving tribute, the reigning monarch of the U.K., 95, took to her official social media account to share a poem and a video montage (below) in honor of the love of her life. “Remembering His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh on the first anniversary of his death,” the post was captioned.

The poem, written by the U.K.’s Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, is titled “The Patriarchs – An Elegy,” and includes such poignant lines as: “The weather in the window this morning is snow, unseasonal singular flakes, a slow winter’s final shiver. On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation – that crew whose survival was always the stuff of minor miracle, who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes.”

Meanwhile, the video montage included adorable images from the married couple’s amazing life, such as their royal wedding day and the births of all four of their children, their grandchildren and their great-grandchildren.

Back on June 10th, on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, Queen Elizabeth paid another special tribute to her late husband two months after his death. She planted a specially colored “Duke of Edinburgh Rose” in Windsor Castle’s East Terrace Garden in his honor. The deep pink flower was presented to Queen Elizabeth by the Royal Horticultural Society’s President Keith Weed. “Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life,” Keith said in a statement at the time.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Queen Elizabeth news latest – Prince Harry ‘slapped Her Majesty in the face with shocking snub to UK & Prince Philip’

PRINCE Harry's decision not attend Duke of Edinburgh’s service of thanksgiving is ‘a slap in the face to the Queen’, claims a royal expert. The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, Rebecca English, has asked why The Duke of Sussex is travelling to Europe to attend the Invictus Games, but cannot return back home to be by The Queen's side.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Royal Chef Not Treating Prince Harry's Wife Like Queen Elizabeth? Samantha Markle Shockingly Called Duchess' 'Biggest Troll'

Meghan Markle is not getting a free meal from this celebrated royal chef. Meghan Markle has become one of the most talked-about women in the world since she was first romantically linked to Prince Harry. While many of her fans thought that her marriage to the Duke of Sussex would be a happy-ever-after, things have completely turned upside down for the former Suits actress after she has been receiving condemnations and disparagements from her critics and the British media.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne looks elegant in emerald for Prince Philip's memorial

Princess Anne attended the memorial service for her father Prince Philip, looking elegant wearing a green coat dress at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Service of Thanksgiving. The Princess Royal looked sombre during the event, where she was accompanied by other members of the Royal Family. Princess Anne, 71, wore...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Simon Armitage
Person
Elizabeth Marks
Person
Prince Philip
HollywoodLife

David & Victoria Beckham Hold Hands Heading To Nicola Peltz & Son Brooklyn’s Wedding: Photos

David Beckham & wife Victoria Beckham attended their son Brooklyn’s wedding in absolute style — sweetly holding hands on the Peltz’s Palm Beach estate!. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are officially husband and wife, and Brooklyn’s famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham showed up in support of their son and his new bride in ultimate style. The former soccer player and his designer wife were seen holding hands in their formal attire on April 9, 2022 on the Peltz’s massive Palm Beach estate worth over $130 million. Victoria opted for a spaghetti strap silver gown with a clutch, keeping her brunette hair up in a bun. Meanwhile, David was dapper in a black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poem#British Royal Family#Uk
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Grandson And Future King 'Does Nothing' Unless Convinced Something Is Worthwhile, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince William only does something worthwhile and will not hesitate to skip unimportant events. Prince William and Kate Middleton's absence at the recently concluded 2022 BAFTAs received mixed reactions. The Duke of Cambridge, in particular, was criticized for missing the event when he has been the president of the academy since 2010. However, several netizens also defended him.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
People

Royal Photographer Was Initially Told Not to Capture Queen Elizabeth's Arrival with Prince Andrew

The photos of Queen Elizabeth's controversial arrival to a service honoring Prince Philip on the arm of disgraced son Prince Andrew nearly weren't taken. The Times' Richard Pohle was the sole photographer inside Westminster Abbey on March 29 for the Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99. Although it would mark the 95-year-old monarch's first public outing since a number of health setbacks, including testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, Pohle was informed by a Buckingham Palace press officer was he wouldn't be permitted to take pictures of the Queen until she took her seat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Queen Elizabeth Holds Virtual Meetings Following Her In-Person Appearance at Prince Philip's Memorial

Queen Elizabeth is back to work at her computer screen. One week after making an increasingly rare in-person appearance to attend a memorial service honoring her late husband Prince Philip, the 95-year-old monarch held two virtual audiences from her home base at Windsor Castle. Appearing via video monitor, the Queen greeted the U.K. ambassador from the Republic of the Congo, Pascal Gayama, and the U.K. ambassador from Libya, Salah Mrehil, who both were present at Buckingham Palace.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles, Prince William Shock: Prince Of Wales And Duke Of Cambridge 'Dismayed' Queen Elizabeth Chose Prince Andrew To Be Her Escort At Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince Charles and Prince William were dismayed Queen Elizabeth chose Prince Andrew as her escort. Prince Charles and Prince William were allegedly not on board with the idea of Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey during Prince Philip's memorial service. Both heirs were reportedly dismayed, especially that the move received an intense backlash from the public.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Reportedly Trying To Replace Prince Philip As Monarch's Closest Confidante While Prince William, Prince Charles Continue Royal Duties?

Prince Andrew is allegedly trying to replace Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth's confidante. Prince Andrew escorted the Queen to Prince Philip's funeral service putting him front and center during the event. While his presence raised some eyebrows, it also sparked various speculations. According to a recent report, he is allegedly positioning himself to replace the late Duke of Edinburgh as his mom's confidante.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Health Update: Is Prince Charles' Mother Returning To Public Duties After Attending Prince Philip's Memorial Service?

Queen Elizabeth II has sparked health concerns in the past months due to her age and after she contracted COVID-19. She also canceled several royal engagements, including Commonwealth Service. However, she attended her husband Prince Philip's memorial service last month, prompting some to wonder if she would resume doing public duties since she looked fine except for mobility issues.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Edward dons his military uniform to present new colours to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at Windsor Castle in first engagement since his father Prince Philip's memorial

Prince Edward presented new colours to the Royal Gibraltar Regiment at a ceremony at Windsor Castle today, on behalf of the Queen. Edward, 58, the youngest son of monarch, was pictured smiling as he donned full ceremonial military uniform for the event. It marks his first engagement since the service...
POLITICS
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince William, Kate Middleton Reportedly Told By Jamaica's PM They Want To Drop The British Monarch As Their Head Of State

Jamaica wants to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state as it seeks true independence. Queen Elizabeth II has been the head of state of Jamaica for years, but the country wants to move on from the monarchy. Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and Middleton their plans to be an independent nation during the royal couple's visit on Wednesday.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
16K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy