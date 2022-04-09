ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man accused of committing 10 robberies over 3-month period

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Charged: Kentrell Warnsley is accused in at least 10 robberies near his Louisiana apartment complex. (Jefferson County Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Louisiana man is accused of committing 10 armed holdups during a three-month span in an area within a half-mile of his apartment complex, authorities said.

Kentrell Warnsley, 18, of Metairie was arrested March 3 and charged with 10 counts of armed robbery, one count of motor vehicle theft, one count of illegal possession of stolen firearms, one count of resisting arrest and one count of hit-and-run driving, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

Warnsley appeared via videoconference in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court on Friday for a preliminary exam in the case, NOLA.com reported.

The robberies occurred between Dec. 15 and March 2 in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Justin Jerry testified on Friday.

Warnsley was arrested the day after a robbery led to a car chase and a standoff at his apartment complex, according to NOLA.com. During his testimony, Jerry said a search of Warnsley’s apartment yielded stolen property from previous robberies, the website reported.

That included some of the victims’ driver’s licenses and credit cards, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators found a key to a stolen Nissan Maxima, Jerry testified. Investigators also discovered a gun that matched an extended magazine left inside the vehicle that was used during the March 2 chase, according to Jerry. The gun had been reported stolen out of Slidell, NOLA.com reported.

A receipt left in one of the stolen vehicles led detectives to a McDonald’s restaurant, where investigators viewed drive-thru video of Warnsley driving the stolen Nissan, Jerry testified.

Warnlsey was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna, online records show. Bail was set at $1.1 million.

©2022 Cox Media Group

