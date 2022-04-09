People Are Sharing Examples Of "Unofficial Taxes On The Poor" And It's Accurate As Hell

Hint: It's not a small number. The IRS has issued almost $189 billion in refunds as of March 25. The average refund per tax filer is $448 higher than last year's average. It's easy to make the case that a tax refund is not a good thing. When you get a refund, it means you paid too much tax the previous year and had to wait to collect your money. Or, to put it another way, it means you gave the government an interest-free loan and got nothing in return for it. Talk about a bummer.

