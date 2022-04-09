ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Ashley Greene Adorably Explained Her Crush On "Twilight" Co-Star Jackson Rathbone

By Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago



Turns out the chemistry between Alice and Jasper in Twilight wasn't just on-screen — yup, Ashley Greene was into her co-star Jackson Rathbone IRL.


Summit Entertainment

Speaking on her podcast, The Twilight Effect , Ashley explained, "I had a big old crush on Jackson Rathbone while we were filming."


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Apparently, the feelings came on pretty swiftly after the two met: "He's super cute, and a Southern gentleman, he sings, he taught me how to swing dance!"


George Pimentel / WireImage / Getty Images

“And he’s supposed to be my lifetime love onscreen and I was like, ‘This is gonna be easy.’”


Summit Entertainment

"I feel like he had to have known," she added. "If he did know, he just wasn't in to me."



I have zero clue what's going on with the sideburns here.

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

"What's a harmless crush? It was super fun," Ashley continued. "I dated people within the five years — I wasn't just chilling, hopelessly waiting for him!"



These dates included Joe Jonas and Chace Crawford, so good for her!

Chris Mckay / Getty Images

That being said, both Ashley and Jackson are now married to other people — Ashley is currently expecting her first child with husband, Paul Khoury, and Jackson shares three kids with his wife, Sheila Hafsadi.


Michael Bezjian / Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute, Tim Mosenfelder / WireImage

You can listen to the full podcast episode here .

