Ashley Greene Adorably Explained Her Crush On "Twilight" Co-Star Jackson Rathbone

Related
'Twilight' star Ashley Greene recalls costar Peter Facinelli looking out for her when she went to work hungover
Greene spoke about her "favorite and least favorite moments" from the set during the latest episode of her podcast, "The Twilight Effect."
Ashley Greene is pregnant, expecting baby with husband Paul Khoury
Ashley Greene’s family is growing. The “Twilight” actress is pregnant with her and her husband Paul Khoury’s first baby. “The couple is over the moon with excitement about expecting their first child together,” her rep told People Friday. Greene, 35, shared black-and-white photos on Instagram...
Kellan Lutz Reveals Blunt Reason Why He Almost Quit The Twilight Franchise
The Twilight saga started as a rather small book adaptation, but skyrocketed into a five-movie franchise and phenomenon that remains relevant and popular today. However, what was it like for the stars at the center of these films? Kellan Lutz recently got honest about playing Emmett Cullen for five years of his career, and apparently it wasn’t all sparkles.
RELATED PEOPLE
'Twilight' star Kellan Lutz says he had a crush on Ashley Greene, but she quickly became part of his friend group
Lutz, who played Emmett, appeared on the latest episode of Greene's podcast called "The Twilight Effect" and spoke about how their friendship grew.
Richard Williams Has Strong Words About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock
"We don’t condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it’s in self-defense,” the father of Venus and Serena Williams said of the shocking attack at the Oscars.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Told Her After Being Slapped On Stage
The Oscars co-host she felt it was 'gross' that Will Smith was allowed to stay at the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock on stage.
Hello Magazine
Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation
Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brooklyn Beckham and his bride-to-be sign the mother and father of all prenups! Star prepares to wed heiress whose parents are three times richer than Posh and Becks
Brooklyn Beckham is understood to have signed a prenuptial agreement with his heiress bride-to-be Nicola Peltz. The £380 million fortune of 23-year-old Brooklyn's parents, David and Victoria, is dwarfed by the estimated £1.3 billion wealth of Miss Peltz's financier father Nelson. News of the prenup comes as preparations...
Kardashian fans spot Alabama Barker, 16, wearing ‘stepmom’ Kourtney’s old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to Hulu premiere
FANS have spotted how Alabama Barker, 16, wore her "stepmother" Kourtney's old $2.3K Dolce & Gabbana dress to The Kardashians Hulu premiere on Thursday. Alabama showed off her fancy dress in a series of Instagram photos. The daughter of Travis Barker, 46, had long and curly blonde hair as she...
Kelly Ripa is Unrecognizable As She Dresses As Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye For Oscars Show
Give the Oscar to Kelly Ripa! The talk show host hilariously spoofs Tammy Faye Bakker with a red wig and fake eye lashes for this year’s ‘After Oscar Show.’. Kelly Ripa is celebrating one of the best performances in cinema this year at the upcoming Live with Kelly and Ryan After Oscar Show. The talk show host, 51, transformed into Tammy Faye Bakker, played by Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain, 44, in the The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in a clip from the show that airs March 28, the day after the 2022 Academy Awards. Kelly absolutely nails her impersonation as Tammy by rocking the iconic evangelist’s signature red curly hair, eye lashes, and makeup. The clip even starts off with Kelly belting out Tammy’s anthem “Jesus Keeps Takin’ Me Higher and Higher.”
Hello Magazine
Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph
Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamie Lee Curtis stuns in an all-black ensemble at the premiere of her new movie Everything Everywhere All At Once in Los Angeles
Jamie Lee Curtis stepped out in an all-black ensemble to support and promote her new film Everything Everywhere All At Once. The 63-year-old actress was all smiles on the red carpet of the Los Angeles premiere, held at The Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.
Bob Saget’s Widow Kelly Rizzo Is Selling the Family’s Home: ‘It Has Become Too Much of a Burden’
Kelly Rizzo has decided to sell the home she shared with her late husband, Bob Saget, an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Kelly is in the process of putting their family home up for sale," the source says of the Eat Travel Rock host, 42. "While there are many happy memories they shared together with […]
Hello Magazine
Lara Spencer receives quite the reaction from her co-stars following on-air announcement
Lara Spencer delighted Good Morning America stars with her appearance on Monday's show, as she was one of the many stars filling in for the regular trio – who were absent during the episode. And she received quite the reaction from her co-stars at one point in the programme...
Oscars 2022: Everyone is making jokes about John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment as actor is announced as presenter again
John Travolta has been announced as one of the celebrities who will be presenting awards at the Oscars – and everyone is making the same joke.Eight years ago, Travolta spectacularly mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name at the Oscars, ahead of her performance of the song “Let it Go” from Frozen.The Pulp Fiction star introduced her as “the wickedly talented, the one and only, Adele Dazeem”, spawning parody Twitter accounts and even an “Adele Dazeem Name Generator”, turning Jared Leto into “Jed Lopeez” and Matthew McConaughey into “Michael Mozaleen”.Many Twitter users have been looking back on the moment, with one person...
Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Critics Claiming She Holds Daughter True "Too Much"
Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True FLAUNTS Glam Makeup. Don't mess with Khloe Kardashian when it comes to her parenting skills. During the April 7 red carpet premiere event of her family's new Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, the 37-year-old star was photographed holding her 3-year-old daughter True Thompson—who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson—in her arms, prompting criticism from fans.
Liza Minnelli, 76, looks frail in a wheelchair and struggles with her lines as she joins Lady Gaga on stage to present best picture at Academy Awards
Liza Minnelli was brought out in a wheelchair by Lady Gaga as the duo took to the stage to present the award for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday. Liza received a standing ovation from the star-studded crowd, with Gaga also taking the time to...
tvinsider.com
Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
Popculture
Kevin Costner's 'Yellowstone' Adjacent Project at ABC Moving Forward Without Him
Kevin Costner's Yellowstone adjacent project is now moving forward at ABC without him. Deadline reports that the untitled national parks drama is still getting a pilot order, but Costner will no longer be involved. 9-1-1: Lone Star executive producer Rashad Raisani will now write the new version. Costner had co-written...
BuzzFeed
851
Followers
947
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0