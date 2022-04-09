ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Red-White Spring Game, 4.9

By JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive updates: It's time for the Red-White Spring Game! Follow along...

Daily Nebraskan

GALLERY: Nebraska Football Spring Game

The Nebraska Football team took Memorial Stadium by storm Saturday afternoon for the annual Red-White scrimmage. With thousands in attendance to see what the future of Nebraska football looks like, the Husker defense won the game 41-39.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Huskers Spring Game: Scenes from the day

It was a cool sunny Saturday as the Nebraska Huskers took the field for their annual Spring Game. A 28-year tradition that allows the Huskers to showcase their skills before the upcoming season. A late game interception from the defense would sealed the deal this year and give the defense...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Female veterans come together for Bombshell Patriots Conference

Omaha Metro Transit unveiled its final draft for future plans. Huskers Spring Game brings economic boost for Lincoln. The annual Spring Game at Memorial Stadium brings many fans to the Lincoln area. Lighter winds and warmer today. Updated: 16 hours ago. Finally some lighter winds this morning, but starting on...
OMAHA, NE
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Football: Cornhuskers' 2022 Schedule Analysis

Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers are once again approaching the upcoming college football season with a mix of optimism and dread. The program is coming off another bowl-less season, the fifth straight campaign without such a trip for the storied program. But with a batch of new faces in key positions, could the 2022 season be the much-needed breath of fresh air Nebraska has been searching for under head coach Scott Frost?
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

After ‘hardest decision’ of his life, Iowa cornerback Riley Moss excited for final season with Hawkeyes

Iowa cornerback Riley Moss spent most of the 2021 season convinced that his time as a Hawkeye was coming to an end. As a senior, the Big Ten’s Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year picked off four passes and was named a first-team All-American by Sporting News. Moss went through Senior Day ceremonies in November and earned his degree in sports management from the University of Iowa in December. A career in the NFL seemed to be the next destination for Moss. But, as Iowa’s Jan. 1 matchup with Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl crept nearer, Moss started losing sleep — a lot of it. One thought kept going through his mind: Should he use the extra year of eligibility provided to him because of the 2020 COVID-19-impacted season?
IOWA CITY, IA

