A sell-out crowd of 70,000 people cheered on Grand National winner Noble Yeats as punters were allowed back at Aintree racecourse for the steeplechase for the first time since 2019.Rain and hail showers on Saturday failed to dampen the spirits of racegoers arriving for the final day of the three-day Grand National Festival at the Merseyside course, and the sun came out for the world-famous race.The Duchess of Cornwall presented the Randox Grand National trophy to owner Robert Waley-Cohen and congratulated his son Sam Waley-Cohen, who won his final race before retirement.Crowds cheered on the winner for the first time...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO