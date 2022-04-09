ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Dutch rider Vader to stay in hospital after crash

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Dutch rider Milan Vader, who suffered a life-threatening crash at the Tour of the Basque country on Friday, will remain under observation in hospital, his team said on Saturday. The 26-year-old crashed...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Catalonia Volta: Italian rider hospitalized after collapsing

MADRID (AP) — Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli has collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital after the first stage of the Catalonia Volta. Team Bahrain Victorious said Colbrelli was in stable condition after falling unconscious at the end of the final sprint. He finished second, behind Michael Matthews. Spanish media said CPR was performed on the 31-year-old rider after he fell unconscious.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Loughor: Motorcyclist air-lifted to hospital after crash

A motorcyclist has been air-lifted to hospital following a crash near Swansea. A motorbike and car collided along the A484 near the Loughor Bridge at about 12:00 BST on Sunday. The 55-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to University Hospital of Wales in...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutch#Reuters#Basque
Daily Mail

Easter travel CHAOS: Spring holidays are cut short with families forced to return home early amid flight cancellations - as others arrive at their hotels two days late with NO luggage

Britons' spring holidays are being cut short by plane chaos around Europe - with some having to leave their hotels a day early because operators are cancelling scheduled flights and rebooking them on others. Staff shortages and the start of the post-Covid Easter holiday rush are causing large numbers of...
WORLD
Reuters

How the plane in China went from cruising altitude to disaster

Flight MU5735 was en route from Kunming, the capital of the southwestern province of Yunnan, to the port city of Guangzhou on March 21 when it suddenly plunged from cruising altitude and crashed in the mountains of Guangxi, killing all 132 people onboard. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

Why A SWISS Boeing 777 Landed Next To A Company A220 In Miami

Passengers on a SWISS Boeing 777 were left confused and a bit excited after seeing an Airbus A220-300 of the same airline performing a parallel landing in Miami. The B777 had come in from Zurich, while the A220 was completing its three-hour flight from Montreal. But what was the narrowbody jet doing in Miami in the first place?
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
GreenwichTime

This is the next Red Bull happening: two pilots will exchange planes in mid-flight

Nobody like Red Bull to create original and risky events that simply leave us speechless. They did it in 2012 with Red Bull Stratos and Felix Baumgartner's jump from 39,000 meters and with David Coulthard's spins in his F1 on the helipad of a luxury hotel in Dubai. Magnetic events that we cannot stop looking at and that also make us aware of the brand that presents them.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Easter travel: Drivers warned to expect delays as 27.6 million plan car journeys

Britons looking to get away for the long Easter weekend have been told to expect queues and delays on the motorway, with millions of car journeys said to be planned over the four-day period. Following a survey of its members, motoring association AA estimated that more than 27.6 million journeys could take place between Good Friday and Easter Monday – 13.6 million on the Friday alone. Easter 2022, taking place over the weekend of 16 and 17 April with two bank holidays on either side, will be the first celebrated without Covid restrictions since the pandemic forced the UK into...
TRAFFIC
ntvhoustonnews.com

Plane carrying 132 people crashes in mountains in south China

A China Eastern Airlines plane with 132 people on board has crashed in mountains in south China with the total number of casualties still unknown. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) confirmed on Monday that a Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 123 passengers and 9 flight crew members crashed in China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.
ACCIDENTS
simpleflying.com

A 4 Course Meal On A Historic Fokker 100: Inside The Plane Experience

The Plane Experience in Brasilia, Brasil, is a sensory experience that includes a culinary experience joined with aviation. The experience happens inside a real plane, a Fokker 100, parked in the back of a church. How did this project come together?. The early days. From a young age, owner and...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos.Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays are encountering widespread flight cancellations, at airports across the UK.Once again British Airways and easyJet have grounded more than 100 services between them from their main bases, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively, affecting between 15,000 and 20,000 passengers.BA says passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations, due to resourcing issues.British Airways has not made on-the-day cancellations. The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.Here are the flights that are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

TAP Portugal Airbus A320 Strikes Wingtip, Makes Very Low Go Around

While attempting to land at Copenhagen Kastrup Airport on April 8, a TAP Air Portugal Airbus A320 initiated a go-around. The aircraft then circled around and landed on a different runway about 20 minutes later. The Airbus A320-214, registered CS-TNV, left Lisbon's Humberto Delgardo Airport (LIS) at 07:52 on TAP...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Best hotels in Madrid 2022: City centre sights and noteworthy nightlife

Don’t settle for a boring hotel in Madrid. Groovy new hostels and revamped palaces have cool roof terraces, top restaurant chefs and cocktail lists so tempting that you may never leave the bar.Wherever you choose to stay, you can drop into any of the places on this list for a drink or dinner and get some inspiration for your next visit – Madrid tends to become a bit of a habit for many people. The best hotels in Madrid are: Best for luxury: Gran Hotel Inglés, Booking.comBest for art lovers: The Pavilions Madrid, Booking.comBest for budget travellers: Generator Madrid,...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy