Dutch rider Vader to stay in hospital after crash

Britons looking to get away for the long Easter weekend have been told to expect queues and delays on the motorway, with millions of car journeys said to be planned over the four-day period. Following a survey of its members, motoring association AA estimated that more than 27.6 million journeys could take place between Good Friday and Easter Monday – 13.6 million on the Friday alone. Easter 2022, taking place over the weekend of 16 and 17 April with two bank holidays on either side, will be the first celebrated without Covid restrictions since the pandemic forced the UK into...

