Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
The Sacramento Kings (29-51) are on the road for their final two games of the regular season, starting against the Los Angeles Clippers (40-40) Saturday night. They tip-off tonight at 9:30 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena. Below, we look at the Kings vs. Clippers odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Kings have lost two games in a row and have only five wins in their last 14. They have beaten the Clippers two of the three times they have faced them this season.

The Kings are simply playing out the final two games. They will not be moving on to the postseason or play-in games.

The Clippers have won three games in a row and four of their last five games as they gear up for the play-in games. They will play the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 7 seed on the road next week.

Kings at Clippers odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:30 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Kings +520 (bet $100 to win $520) | Clippers -800 (bet $800 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Kings +11.5 (-115) | Clippers -11.5 (-107)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Kings at Clippers key injuries

Kings

  • G Terence Davis (wrist) out
  • G De’Aaron Fox (hand) out
  • C Richaun Holmes (personal) out
  • C Alex Len (back) out
  • F Domantis Sabonis (knee) out

Clippers

  • G Kawhi Leonard (knee) out

Kings at Clippers odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Clippers 115, Kings 98

PASS here as a single bet.

While they have won four of their last five on the road, the Kings are only 13-26 away from home this season and those four wins came against sub-.500 teams like them.

Meanwhile, the Clippers are rounding into form with the return of forwards Paul George and Norman Powell. They are 23-16 at home this season.

Betting the Kings doesn’t look like a good wager and the price doesn’t make sense to bet on the Clippers. PASS.

The Kings failed to cover the spread in their last two games but are 5-3 against the spread (ATS) in their last eight games, including 4-1 ATS in their last five road games. Three of their last four losses, though, have been by at least 14 points.

The Clippers are 3-2 ATS since George’s return. On the season, they are 18-21 ATS at home but 13-10 ATS there against teams under .500 like the Kings.

Take the CLIPPERS -11.5 (-107).

The first game between the Clippers and Kings this season went for a total of 239 points but neither of the two that followed even cracked 200.

The Kings allow the second-most points in the league, giving up 115.8 per game to their opponents this season. The Clippers held the Pelicans and Suns to 109 or less in their last two games.

Take UNDER 224.5 (-110).

