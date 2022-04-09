Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Ralph Hasenhüttl says his side lacked 'everything' in heavy defeat

Chelsea arrive on the South Coast in a must win — not so much because of our league position (five points clear of fourth coming in to the weekend), but because of the mentality, confidence, and momentum of the team. Tuchel makes several changes but perhaps not as many...
With France forward Kylian Mbappe, 23, expected to remain at Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid are preparing to step up their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland - dealing a blow to Manchester City's chances of signing the Norwegian, 21. (Sunday Mirror) Both Haaland and Monaco's 22-year-old French midfielder...
It is just over a week since Antonio Conte said it would be a "miracle" if his Tottenham team finished in the Premier League's top four and qualified for the Champions League. On 1 April Spurs were three points behind the Gunners, having played one game more and with an inferior goal difference.
Chelsea have outlined their plans for Conor Gallagher under Thomas Tuchel when he returns from his loan spell at Crystal Palace at the end of the season. The midfielder has been on fine form this season and received international recognition as he won Man of the Match on his England debut.
The summer transfer window is approaching, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea's Jorginho key to Juve's overhaul. Juventus have made Chelsea midfielder Jorginho a top...
The Clarets boss urged January recruit Wout Weghorst to play more for himself after the away loss. Sean Dyche struck a defiant chord after he watched Burnley’s hopes of survival suffer a blow with a 2-0 loss at relegation rivals Norwich. A vital midweek win over Everton had moved...
Burnley manager Sean Dyche admits that his team's defeat at relegation rivals Norwich is "a big step backwards" in the Clarets' season. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 10 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Tambuwal: Mourinho made the Premier League defensive, Arsenal were fantastic to watch under Wenger and also United under Ferguson, but the current Liverpool and Manchester City sides are the best I've ever seen. Bigs wins for Everton and Norwich. What about the bottom end of the Premier League?. Everton secured...
BOSTON CELTICS co-owner Steve Pagliuca is stepping up his bid to buy Chelsea by bringing a host of big names on board. NBA chairman Larry Tanenbaum and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin have both joined Mr Pagliuca's consortium. Romelu Lukaku is reportedly in talks over a shock transfer to PSG. Lukaku...
Mason Mount has admitted that he is pleased with his brace for Chelsea against Southampton on Saturday afternoon. The midfielder got on the scoresheet twice, along with Timo Werner, as Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso also netted in the impressive 6-0 win at St Mary's. Speaking to Chelsea's 5th Stand...
Norwich manager Dean Smith says his team still believe they can avoid relegation from the Premier League after beating Burnley 2-0 at Carrow Road. Watch highlights of the action on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday 10 April at 22:30 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard says the 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham is "harsh" on his team, but accepts responsibility for the result. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 9 April at 22:20 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
Brighton boss Graham Potter is delighted with the performance as well as the result as his side end a run of seven games without a victory with a 2-1 win at Arsenal. MATCH REPORT: Brighton end dire form with win at Arsenal. Watch highlights of all Saturday's Premier League Games...
Burnley boss Sean Dyche says his side's 2-0 defeat at bottom club Norwich was a "huge setback" in terms of staying in the Premier League. The Clarets crashed to defeat in a tense relegation battle to leave Dyche's side four points from safety with eight games remaining. Their latest defeat...
Chelsea fans were in incredible voice against Southampton, and can you blame them?. After two embarrassing games where they saw their team get thrashed and had little to sing about, the Blues went and whacked Southampton 6-0. The away fans absolutely loved it, and some clever fellow has edited them...
Comments / 0