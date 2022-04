Manchester City have handed a start to Gabriel Jesus as they welcome rivals Liverpool today in what could be a Premier League title decider, who have gone for Diogo Jota over Luis Diaz in their attack.Jesus has not started a Premier League game since January but has been picked by Pep Guardiola along with Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling in City’s forward line, with Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish missing out.Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates and build-upJurgen Klopp has selected Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s front three as Diaz drops to the bench...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO