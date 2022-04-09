Amazon seeks election re-run, says New York union organizers gave out marijuana

Amazon workers protest on April 1, 2022, as they vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York. Andrea Renault/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse voted to create the company’s first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The Amazon Labor Union rejected the allegations made by the online retailer that is the second-largest US private employer.

Amazon...