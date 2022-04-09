ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon seeks election re-run, says New York union organizers gave out marijuana

By Reuters
 2 days ago
Amazon workers protest on April 1, 2022, as they vote for the unionization of the Amazon Staten Island warehouse in New York. Andrea Renault/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Amazon on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse voted to create the company’s first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.

The Amazon Labor Union rejected the allegations made by the online retailer that is the second-largest US private employer.

Amazon...

