Amazon seeks election re-run, says New York union organizers gave out marijuana
Amazon on Friday called for a re-run of an election after workers at a Staten Island, New York, warehouse voted to create the company’s first US union, claiming in a statement that actions by the US labor board and worker-organizers suppressed the vote and denied staff their voice.
The Amazon Labor Union rejected the allegations made by the online retailer that is the second-largest US private employer.
Amazon...
