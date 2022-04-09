ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storyteller

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us in celebration of National Poetry Month with...

phillyfunguide.com

KELOLAND TV

Brewhaha: Connecting through storytelling

What do you think when you hear someone speaking with a foreign accent or a different dialect? Do you think that if they’re outside of your linguistic comfort zone that they aren’t as qualified or professional? Or do you think, wow it’s pretty brave to move to a new country, learn a new language or have to fight daily for an equity that somehow your dialect affects?
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PWLiving

Keyboard Conversations® with Jeffrey Siegel: Storytelling in Tones

Sunday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets: $48, $41, $29; half-price for youth through Grade 12. Pianist Jeffrey Siegel will be presenting his unique “concerts with commentary” format where he provides the story behind the music. In this concert, you’ll hear the vibrant works of Scott Joplin, Aaron Copland, Manuel de Falla, and Carl Maria von Weber. Get the inside scoop on these works that tell specific stories with sound, such as who is doing the inviting in Weber’s Invitation to the Dance, who is dancing in de Falla’s zesty Ritual Fire Dance, and who wins the chase in Copland’s hilarious The Cat and The Mouse. An interactive question and answer session will conclude this program.
THEATER & DANCE
WTNH.com

Griffith Academy of Dance performs Irish step dance

(WTNH) – In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we spoke to Mary Beth Griffith, Director of Griffith Academy of Dance about her dance studio and its involvement in the community. Along with Mary Beth, five students from Griffith Academy of Dance performed in-studio to give a taste of their Irish step performances.
THEATER & DANCE
Times Leader

Storyteller Hal Pratt to present ‘Leprechaun Lore’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, local storyteller Hal Pratt will bring “Leprechaun Lore” back to the Dietrich Theater in Downtown Tunkhannock at 11 a.m. Saturday for a free presentation on these fascinating fellows from folklore.
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
Kankakee Daily Journal

Storytelling event returns in downtown Kankakee

Sunday evening brought the Return of the Art of Storytelling at 5 Star Wings in downtown Kankakee. The open mic-style event invited creatives of all types to take part, from spoken word artists to musicians to comedians and more.
KANKAKEE, IL
aiptcomics

Neil Gaiman’s ‘Chivalry’ is the height of visual storytelling

One of the first things you’ll notice about Chivalry, the latest collaboration between Neil Gaiman and multi-award winning cartoonist Colleen Doran, is its striking resemblance to a medieval illuminated manuscript. With sumptuous illustrations, gorgeous drop caps, and incredible attention to detail, it’s a book to be savored—a singular achievement that will harken you back time and time again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WLOS.com

Students learn about Cherokee traditions through pottery, storytelling

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Students at Asheville Primary School are celebrating different methods of pottery and traditional stories shared by the Cherokee people. Ona Armstrong is a resident pottery teacher for the Tappas program and has been working with students at Asheville Primary. She's teaching them about the Cherokee...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Oak Ridger

Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival tickets available

Discounted early bird tickets for the Flatwater Tales Storytelling Festival, featuring three world renowned storytellers, are now available for the June 4 afternoon and evening performances. This popular annual event will return live at the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge. Early bird tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite...
OAK RIDGE, TN
New Jersey Globe

The O’Toole Chronicles: Planes, Trains and Automobiles and the Art of Storytelling

Some of the best politicians are really good story tellers. We have all heard politicians talk, but when they tell an amazing story that usually leaves the most lasting impression. On the other hand, we all know too well the vast number of elected officials that never leave an impression and never have a good story to tell. Not a great calling card in our profession.
