Micah Holsonbake was increasingly paranoid, erratic and violent a short time before he was killed, his acquaintance Sara Hodges testified in the Bakersfield 3 case Friday. The defendant in the Bakersfield 3 case, Matthew Queen, has pleaded not guilty to charges such as first-degree murder, torture and kidnapping in the death of Holsonbake. He also faces charges such as burglary, assault and 20 weapons charges among the 35 he faces.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO