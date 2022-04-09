LAWRENCE COUNTY COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 4-8

BOOMER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Boomer woman faces felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. On April 1, 2022, deputies responded to the Gauley Bridge area for a motor vehicle accident where a vehicle rolled over an embankment into a creek. Upon arrival, deputies found a woman and an infant child in the car and helped them to safety. Deputies noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence, but due to possible injuries, the driver and child were transported to the Charleston Area Medical Center. Deputies then obtained a search warrant for urinalysis reports of the driver. These results determined the driver was under the influence of numerous controlled substances.

