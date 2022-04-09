ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

LAWRENCE COUNTY COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF APRIL 4-8

By Heather Smith
Cover picture for the articleLawrence County Court Docket for the week or April 4-8 Controlled substance prescription not in original container. Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense. Commonwealth vs. Shelly...

