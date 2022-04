The Washington Capitals head to PPH Paints Arena this afternoon to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. These teams have developed quite a rivalry over the last few years with all the playoff games the pair have played. The pair are also neck-and-neck in the Metropolitan Conference with the Penguins at 92 points and the Caps are 86. Washington would love nothing more than to skate into Pittsburgh and steal a couple of points from the Penguins.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO