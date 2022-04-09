Hopkinsville Wreck Sends One Person To The Hospital

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A shooting in West Sacramento Saturday night sent one to the hospital and a perpetrator was arrested, said the West Sacramento Police Department.
Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night West Sacramento Police Officers responded to West Capitol Avenue to reports of a shooting.
The victim, a 32-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was taken to the hospital for a single gunshot wound to the chest. He underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition.
The shooting suspect, 51-year-old Leaetta Montgomery of Sacramento, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
TOLEDO, Ohio — On Saturday morning Toledo Police Department responded to a stabbing on the 200 block of Bancroft Ave. One victim was found with non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown. Police are still investigating the incident.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 16 around 6:26 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rucker Road, says HCSO. HCSO says that upon arrival to the wreck, a semi-tractor trailer had stopped in the middle of the...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters say one person was taken to a hospital after a crash Friday night on Interstate 26. The crash happened on the eastbound side of the interstate near the Gray exit. A Johnson City police officer said the person’s injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. The officer said both lanes […]
TULSA, Okla. — One man is in the hospital after the house he was staying at caught fire Tuesday morning. Paramedics were conducting CPR on the man when FOX23 got to the scene near East 11th Street and South Yale Avenue in midtown Tulsa. Tulsa fire was called to...
Have you ever been driving down the road and oncoming traffic flashes their lights at you? Do you know if it's illegal to do it in Kentucky? Here's what we know. Angel here and I remember growing up and watching my momma flash her headlights at another driver when it was getting dark outside if she saw they did not have their lights on.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The jury has made a decision in the Corban Henry murder case. Suspect Jaikorian Johnson was found: NOT GUILTY for murder. GUILTY of 2nd degree manslaughter. NOT guilty of intent to murder. GUILTY 4th degree assault. NOT GUILTY tampering with evidence. GUILTY wanton endangerment. Johnson was arrested on May 4, 2021 […]
BENTON, Ky. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Kentucky State Police are still looking for an inmate of the Marshall County Jail after he escaped Tuesday. Gregory S. Sullivan was last seen at the Marshall County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on March 15. Police describe him as a 38-year-old white man, around 5′ […]
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police charged an Owensboro man following allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. Greg Rafferty of Owensboro is accused of multiple felonies. After launching an investigation in 2021, Kentucky State Police presented the investigation to the Ohio County...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -We are hearing for the first time from a woman who said she is also a victim of 20-year-old Isaiah Burr. Burr is the man accused of shooting and killing a woman he met on a dating app. Other women are now coming forward with stories of harassment.
