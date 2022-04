Be it through tiredness, hunger or boredom, all kids get grumpy from time to time, and royal children are no different. While we're used to seeing the likes of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Co all smiles for photographers with their royal parents, their not-so-cheerful moods have been caught on camera on occasion too. From dropped lips to tears and fed-up faces, royal children act just like our children do.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 20 DAYS AGO