Madisonville, TN

2 Tennessee men arrested on meth possession charges

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGEfH_0f4WiUi300
Arrested: Jeffery Millsaps, left, and Kevin Cook were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale. (Monroe County Sheriff's Office )

Two eastern Tennessee men are accused of possessing nearly 200 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.

Jeffery Dale Millsaps, 49, of Tellico Plains, and Kevin Lee Cook, 41, of Madisonville, were charged with possession of methamphetamine for resale, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the two men were arrested March 28 at Cook’s home. Officers, who had executed a search warrant, found Cook in possession of 182 grams of a substance suspected to be meth, along with two large digital scales, The Advocate & Democrat of Madisonville reported.

The sheriff’s office said that Millsaps was next to a bag containing 7.6 grams of suspected meth, the newspaper reported.

Deputies also found $33,000 in cash that was in a vacuum-sealed bag.

“The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office strives to dismantle large-scale drug trafficking operations in our area,” Sheriff Tommy Jones said in a statement. “We believe this operation has dismantled a supply chain for several dealers in our community and in others across the region.”

Millsaps is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, while Cook has an April 26 appearance, online records show.

