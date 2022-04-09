ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

From the Opinion Panel: Home ownership for the middle class in Boulder

By boulderbeatopinion
boulderbeat.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoulder is working to create home ownership opportunities for the middle class. How should the city balance spending and priorities? What is it doing wrong? What does it get right?. Doug Hamilton: Think outside the box for affordable housing. Home ownership is likely unattainable for most middle-income earners in...

boulderbeat.news

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

NCAR Fire forced evacuation of 8,000 homes in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — About 8,000 homes were ordered to evacuate due to a fast-moving wildfire burning in an open space near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) in Boulder on Saturday afternoon. The Boulder Police Department (BPD) said wireless emergency alerts were sent to all cell phones...
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Real Estate
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Local
Colorado Business
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Housing Prices#Housing Market#Home Loans#The Opinion Panel Home
newsnet5

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY
Fast Company

Two really big ideas that could fix the disastrous U.S. housing system

In so many ways, the housing market in the U.S. is epically screwed up. There are the roughly 20 million households spending more than a third of their income on housing. There’s the estimated 6.8 million home shortage in the overall housing stock, an under-supply that reinforces those affordability issues. There are the zoning laws that disallow density in places where demand could easily support it. There are the powerful voices of homeowners pressuring local officials to block affordable housing development. There are the decades-long ramifications of racist housing policies.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Florida Phoenix

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pa. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
REAL ESTATE
MinnPost

Child care is pricing the middle class out of the middle class

Minnesota has an unprecedented budget surplus, which gives us the perfect opportunity to make bold and necessary investments in childcare. Minnesota consistently ranks as one of the most expensive states for childcare. The reason is simple. We underfund childcare compared to other states, and not just by a little, but by a lot. In January, Gov. Tim Walz proposed using part of what is now a nearly $9.3 billion state surplus to make investments in childcare. These investments could transform how we do childcare in Minnesota and have huge benefits for children, families and all of us.
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho8.com

Colorado wildfire near Boulder prompts evacuation for 8,000 homes

A wildfire near Boulder, Colorado, prompted an evacuation warning for nearly 20,000 people Saturday evening. “Evacuation areas include 19,000 people and 8,000 homes,” the Boulder Office of Emergency Management tweeted. The NCAR Fire broke out Saturday afternoon. It was just 123 acres by Saturday evening, but not contained at...
BOULDER, CO
domino

These are the Best Cities for Renters Based on What You Care About Most

If you’ve ever watched an episode of HGTV’s House Hunters, then you know the first step in any real-estate search isn’t buying Bubble Wrap at Home Depot—it’s making a priority list. And yes, that goes for renters, too. With rents hitting new all-time highs due to the hyper-competitive home sales market, many people are having to choose the one thing that is most important to them and compromise on their nice-to-haves. For example, you might have to pick between a place with a second bedroom that can double as a home office or a spacious backyard where the puppy you adopted mid-pandemic can roam. Research done by Living Cozy shows that there is a different U.S. city for every kind of tenant, depending on what you care about the most. After analyzing factors like cost of living, two-bedroom apartment availability, and number of walkable parks, the researchers found that Washington, D.C., tops the list as the best metro area overall. However, if the nation’s capital isn’t your cup of tea, one of these five other leading locations could be the right fit.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy