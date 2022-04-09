ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Poll: What Is the Number One Issue Facing Wyoming Residents?

By Doug Randall
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As 2022 is now well in progress, Wyoming residents face a number of issues, as does the rest of the country. In a state where people travel long distances, high gas prices are a concern. Inflation seems to be eating up more and more of our paychecks, and a lot of...

Comments / 13

Bob Gerard
2d ago

😂🤣 your not serious, did you actually pay attention to our Legislature? The last Election. The current Blame game on American issues. Nothing about Wyoming shows liberals are moving in. 😂🤣

Reply
2
Montana Native
1d ago

Still hanging on to trump values and ideas. He's gone,move on . This is 2022,not 1960

Reply
5
wheat
2d ago

I think legalizing marijuana for medical use only would help some people but for general use would be a very bad mistake we have far worse problems than somebody wanting to get hi An drive around stoned it’s as bad as alcohol we would turn into another Oregon An Colorado with a lot higher crime

Reply
4
