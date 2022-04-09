ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hendrix of the Sahara’ Among Artists Headed to UCSD for Global Music Series

 2 days ago
Vieux Farka Touré performs May 4 at UC San Diego. Photo credit: artpower.ucsd.edu

ArtPower’s Global Music Series returns April 20 with performances from artists hailing from Africa to Asia.

All three shows in the series take place at The Loft at UC San Diego at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20–30 and can be purchased online.

The upcoming dates:

  • April 20: Founded in 2016, Les Filles de Illighadad, out of Niger, features solo guitarist Fatou Seidi Ghali and vocalist Alamnou Akrouni. Their music draws from two styles of regional sound, ancient village choral chants and desert guitar that are part of Tuareg folk music.
  • April 26: Koto expert and composer Yumi Kurosawa and tabla player Eric Phinney join in a program bringing together musical traditions from Japan and India. The koto is a traditional Japanese stringed instrument.
  • May 4: Vieux Farka Touré performs in a show rescheduled from last fall. The son of Ali Farka Touré, at times described as the “Hendrix of the Sahara,” Farka Touré incorporates rock and Latin elements into the Saharan blues and traditional melodies of his native Mali.

In addition to world music, ArtPower shows include jazz, Americana and chamber music, and talks such as upcoming dates with authors Neil Gaiman and David Sedaris.

Comments / 0

