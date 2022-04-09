ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Ultralight Plane Crashes on Runway of Jamul Skydiving Facility

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
The entrance to Skydive San Diego. Image from Google Maps street view

An ultralight aircraft crashed on the runway of Skydive San Diego, officials at the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Imperial Beach station said Saturday.

The solo pilot, a 73-year-old man, began having flight control issues along with strong crosswinds at 2:48 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Shane Burt said.

While he was attempting to land the aircraft, the crosswind caused the aircraft to crash-land sideways on the runway at Skydive San Diego, at 13531 Otay Lakes Road, damaging the landing gear and right wing, the sergeant said.

The pilot was not injured and declined medical treatment.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were responding to the scene to conduct an investigation.

–City News Service

