Fake walls in Elden Ring are a staple of FromSoftware's games, but it appears at least a few walls in the new RPG are even faker than they appear. Players have discovered this week that there are some walls in one particular area of Elden Ring which take a whopping 50 hits before they're broken down so that players can see what they hide. Many players are convinced that this is some sort of bug that shouldn't be happening at all, but many are also wondering what other "secret" walls they might've missed elsewhere throughout their journeys in the Lands Between.

