Philadelphia, PA

2022 NBA Playoffs: April 9 East standings as Sixers prepare for Pacers

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Darron Cummings

The Philadelphia 76ers have two games left on the 2021-22 regular season as they get set to host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday afternoon. The Sixers are currently the No. 4 seed, but they do have a slim chance of moving up to the No. 3 seed with some help from others.

Until the conclusion of the regular season on April 10, we are going to regularly update the Eastern Conference standings and where the Sixers are at on an everyday basis while also taking a look at who they could possibly face in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Friday's most prominent games (April 8)

The Milwaukee Bucks throttled the Detroit Pistons 131-101 on Friday so that means the Sixers are officially out of contention for the No. 2 seed in the East. They are 1.5 games back of Milwaukee with two games left and the Bucks own the tiebreaker between the two teams.

That means the Sixers don’t have to worry about a potential Round 1 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets out of the play-in tournament. They did knock off the Cleveland Cavaliers so they moved up to the No. 7 seed.

The Toronto Raptors rallied from a big deficit to knock off the Houston Rockets 117-115 and the Chicago Bulls fell to the Charlotte Hornets 133-117. The Bulls are locked into the No. 6 seed and the Raptors will most likely be the No. 5 seed, but they also have an outside shot of getting the No. 4 seed should the Sixers slip up.

Saturday's most prominent games (April 9)

For the Sixers to move up to No. 3, they have to beat the Pacers on Saturday and they have to beat the Pistons on Sunday. They would also need the Boston Celtics to lose to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The problem is the Grizzlies are locked into No. 2 in the West so they don’t have any reason to play their main guys in the season finale.

The three other games on Saturday all concern the Western Conference.

April 9 East playoff standings

  1. X-Miami Heat 53-28 –GB
  2. X-Milwaukee Bucks 2 GB
  3. X-Boston Celtics 50-31 3 GB
  4. X-Philadelphia 76ers 49-31 3.5 GB
  5. X-Toronto Raptors 48-33 5 GB
  6. X-Chicago Bulls 45-36 8 GB
  7. PI-Brooklyn Nets 43-38 10 GB
  8. PI-Cleveland Cavaliers 43-38 10 GB
  9. PI-Atlanta Hawks 42-39 11 GB
  10. PI-Charlotte Hornets 42-39 11 GB

X-denotes clinched playoff spots

PI-denotes locked into a play-in spot

#Sixers#Nba Playoffs#The Bulls#Hawks#The Indiana Pacers#Eastern Conference#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Cleveland Cavaliers
