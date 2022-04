This comes after the Ducks' most successful season under Eakins. They were competing for a playoff spot for a good chunk of the season until an 11-game losing streak in March. The Ducks are 75-96-30 in their three seasons under Eakins, ranking 25th in wins and 26th in points percentage with a .448 in that span, one of 11 teams to have a points percentage below .500. The Ducks have a 47.87% CF% and a 47.13% xGF% at 5v5 in that span, ranking 23rd and 25th in the league, respectively.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO