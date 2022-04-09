Dem Rep. Cuellar joins bipartisan effort to block Biden’s rollback of Title 42, opposes busing migrants to DC
fox40jackson.com
2 days ago
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, has signed onto bipartisan House legislation that would block President Biden from lifting existing Title 42 immigration restrictions without a plan in place to address the expected surge of migrants at the Southern border. Cuellar joins with fellow Democratic Reps. Jared Golden...
At a private fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Monday night, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) warned of the challenges the country faces in preserving the country’s status as a reigning democracy. “We are really the only significant experiment in democracy, and preserving liberal democracy is an extraordinary challenge,” Romney said at the Monday event for Cheney, who became a party pariah when she rebuked former President Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy. It has led to a significant primary challenge backed by Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Romney said the U.S. also faces challenges from authoritarians such as Vladimir Putin, but the strength of U.S. institutions has repelled such forces. As have certain leaders, he said. “People of character and courage have stood up for right at times when others want to look away,” he said, according to CBS News. “Such a person is Liz Cheney.”
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Rep. Steve Scalise slammed Democrats, President Biden and Nancy Pelosi, for shutting down oil production in the U.S. and contributing to a rise in prices at the pump. REP. STEVE SCALISE: …it seems like Democrats have amnesia, as the Wall Street Journal pointed...
One of President Biden's most devoted cheerleaders in the media sounded the alarm on Monday over Biden's low approval ratings, calling them "deeply worrying" for Democrats hoping to retain control Congress in the 2022 midterms. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin issued a grim warning to Democrats on their midterm prospects...
The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
Moderate Democratic senators are expressing concern over reports that the Biden administration will lift the Title 42 public health order which has been used at the border to rapidly expel migrants -- raising fears of a colossal migrant wave this summer. "I think they should reconsider," Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.,...
A HUGE new stimulus check worth $500 is set to be sent to half a million workers within days. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker revealed last week that low-income essential employees will be among the first people to get the stimulus check payments. The payments are part of the Essential Employee...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki castigated Republicans who call on President Biden to step up his support for Ukraine but voted against his budget that included $13.6 billion in aid. 'No more timidity and half measures. It's time to send Ukraine the weapons they needed to end this invasion,'...
Arizona Democrats Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly are warning President Biden against ending Title 42 border restrictions without a "comprehensive plan" in place to ensure order at the southern border -- a sharp contrast to the stance of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "We write to you to express...
Former President Obama stole the show on Tuesday when he returned to the White House for the first time in more than five years for an event commemorating the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. The event — which featured remarks from Obama, President Biden and Vice President Kamala...
The vote that tanked David Weil’s bid to head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division is a major defeat for Biden, who frequently touts his pro-labor agenda, and Schumer, who apparently miscalculated.
On New Year’s Eve, Eric Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City. In the wake of his wildly unpopular predecessor, Bill de Blasio, Adams entered office with an almost unprecedented amount of good will from the denizens of Gotham. But 100 days into his...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) With the midterms just seven months away, Democrats are still hammering out a campaign strategy that they hope will help them stave off Republican control of the House. According to a report from Politico's Sarah Ferris and Nichola Wu, Democratic leaders are...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was the only Republican to vote against repealing President Biden’s yearlong transportation mask mandate. Romney voted against the bill that passed the Senate Tuesday (57-40) with bipartisan support, which saw eight Democrats buck their party to vote with the GOP. The Utah Republican was the...
A group of Democratic senators on Thursday joined Republican lawmakers in introducing a measure that would temporarily block the Biden administration's plan to end pandemic-related restrictions that allow border authorities to quickly expel migrants. The proposal, co-sponsored by six Republican senators and five moderate Democratic senators, would prevent the Centers...
Comments / 0