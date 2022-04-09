ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell pays respect to Dwayne Haskins after tragic death

By Jordy McElroy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The sports world is mourning the untimely and tragic death of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Players and former coaches are coming out and sharing their condolences for the former Ohio State star, who was less than a month away from his 25th birthday.

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell served as Haskins’ first offensive coordinator when he was drafted by the Washington Commanders with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft.

The two spent an entire season together before O’Connell took the offensive coordinator position with the Los Angeles Rams. But even in his short time with Haskins, the young quarterback obviously made a lasting impression.

“Struggling to find the words to express how crushing this news is today,” O’Connell posted on social media on Saturday. “Dwayne had such a positive energetic outlook on life and always treated people with genuine kindness. So Talented and with so much positive ahead in his life. Thoughts and Prayers to the Haskins Family.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Haskins passed away on Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle, while training in South Florida.

The Spun

Terrell Owens’ Message For Colin Kaepernick Is Going Viral

No NFL team has shown legitimate interest in Colin Kaepernick, who’s hoping to play football for someone this season. Someone else has, though. Former NFL star Terrell Owens, who’s playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, wants the free agent quarterback to join him. “I feel like he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky mourns Dwayne Haskins

Teammates, both past and present, of Dwayne Haskins have flooded social media to send their thoughts and regards on the passing of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. Most recently, newly-signed QB Mitchell Trubisky has sent his regards. Haskins was killed after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
