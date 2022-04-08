ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Orange Production Up Nationwide, but Down in Florida

USDA.gov (press release)
 4 days ago

Remark: USDA's latest look at orange production reveals in...

www.usda.gov

24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Florida Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 78,891,000 confirmed cases of the […]
FLORIDA STATE
Benzinga

Cresco Labs Launches Expansive Marijuana Product Lineup In Florida

The multi-state cannabis operator will soon expand to Florida its premium craft-quality flower brand, FloraCal Farms, and bestselling flagship brand, Cresco. “We’ve demonstrated our ability to reach leading market share positions in large medical markets based on the strength of our products and the value we provide patients. We’re proud to offer those popular brands to Florida patients for the first time,” stated Charlie Bachtell, CEO & co-founder at Cresco Labs. “We’re relentlessly focused on quality, consistency and availability, and we’ll keep that promise to patients as we continue to scale in the state.”
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Florida gas prices slowly coming down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Gas prices in Florida have dropped 20 cents in nine days, according to AAA. Fuel prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine -- causing the U.S. price of oil to reach a 2022 high of $123.70 per barrel. The average price for a gallon of regular is...
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

Down Syndrome Specialty License Plates Coming to Florida

In the final days of the now-concluded legislative session, a proposal from state Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando, creating a Down Syndrome Specialty License Plate cleared the Senate without opposition. The Down Syndrome section of the bill directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Down Syndrome...
FLORIDA STATE
Thrillist

These Are the Cheapest Places to Buy a Home in the U.S. Right Now

While I have zero intention of actually leaving New York City, I won't pretend the thought didn't cross my mind when I was slapped with a $1,200 rent increase earlier this year. I'm not an outlier, either. In fact, NYC has seen its highest rent increases in over a decade in recent months.
REAL ESTATE
Jason Weiland

Check your SPAM – it could be worth $3 million

If you are like me, you never open your email’s SPAM folder. The only time I go in there is when someone specially asks me to check for a missing email message. But recently I took a deep dive and paid attention to what was in there and I found that more often than not, emails I didn’t know I was missing were there, especially in Gmail.
MICHIGAN STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Carolina

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Carolina, deaths attributable to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

