UK weather forecast LIVE: Met Office reveals sunny 16C Easter weekend after week of snow & -2C temps

BRITS will be hit with snow, rain and freezing -2C temperatures this weekend - but there's good news ahead for the Easter weekend.

The Met Office predicts the mercury will plunge below freezing in Wales on Sunday morning before rising to 13C in London by mid-afternoon.

Lows this week of -5C are significantly colder than the average minimum weather temperature for April which is 3.75C between 1991 and 2020.

Thankfully, experts predict warmer weather on the horizon with temperatures expected to hit an average of 16C over the Easter weekend.

And temperatures will reach the mid-teens in London by Wednesday ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

While the mercury may get up to 16C over Easter thanks to a high pressure system moving in, maps from WXCharts also show that it could dip to -6C the weekend after.

Weather outlook for Monday to Wednesday

The Met Office said: "Cloudy and breezy with some rain spreading northeast during Monday and Tuesday.

"Drier and less windy on Wednesday.

"Becoming warmer in the south, but remaining cold in the north."

Storm Diego to cause chaos

France prepares for Storm Diego, which could hit the south easterly coastlines of the UK

Strong winds and storms are forecast to reach France on Friday, which might also affect the coastlines of the UK.

There will be rain and snow, and the UK may need to prepare for some bad weather if the storm does reach England.

WXCharts has predicted snowfall across Scotland, Wales and the north of England tomorrow.

In pictures: Lone swimmer braves freezing sea in Lyme Regis, Dorset

Britain has been experiencing a north/south divide in the weather.

Some areas are experiencing cold air and sunshine, while other are being subjected to torrential rain and gale-force winds.

And the eye-watering image below shows a lone swimmer about to brave an early morning dip in the resort of Lyme Regis in Dorset.

Brits to see -5C lows and 4 inches of snow coming soon

Brits are set to see freezing temperatures by the end of the week – with lows of -6C and around 12 centimetres of snow.

Arctic air from the north will gradually take a grip over the whole country, and as The met Office warns, the cold air “will win out eventually” by the end of the week.

Maps from WXCharts show temperatures getting as low as -4C on Thursday and could dip to -5C over the weekend with widespread frost across the UK.

Snow is also set to continue in Scotland with around 12 centimetres likely to fall and stretching further south.

Tomorrow's 4cast

The Met Office have released their 4cast for tomorrow.

It will be a chilly start and then most areas will be fine, dry and bright.

Still a few showers over the far north of Scotland though.

Cardiff's evening weather

Any showers soon fading away to leave a dry night with lengthy clear periods.

Given light winds, a widespread and in places a sharp frost is expected with minimum temperatures of -5 °C.

The weather didn't stop people dressing up at Aintree

Despite the wet weather reports, guests have continued to get into the party spirits with their bets at the ready.

This year has been no different to any others, as hordes of people are dressed up to the nines.

Many were spotted toasting to the weekend, dressed in bright and pastel colour dresses along with some astounding fascinators.

And while winds are still high, attendees were not deterred arriving in an array of sleeveless dresses and sky high heels.

Highs of 15C in London tomorrow

A cold and frosty start, then a dry and bright morning with long sunny spells and light winds.

Cloudier into the afternoon with some hazy sunshine but staying dry with maximum temperatures of 15 °C.

London Sunday to Wednesday outlook

A chilly start and then most areas will be fine, dry and bright.

Still a few showers over the far north of Scotland though but feeling warmer than on Saturday.

On Monday and Tuesday it will be breezy and rather cloudy with some rain spreading northeast.

It will be drier and less windy on Wednesday however becoming warmer in the south, but remaining chilly in the north.

Showers will ease off

Showers are set to ease off into Saturday evening however some areas in Scotland will see them persist for longer.

Temperatures across the UK will drop tonight with some areas turning very chilly.

Freezing night ahead for those in Manchester

A dry evening and night with largely clear skies, but some high cloud at times.

Light winds with a frost for many with minimum temperatures of -3 °C.

London evening forecast

Cloud continuing to melt away into the late evening, with long clear spells developing.

Temperatures falling overnight with a widespread frost likely by dawn with minimum temperatures of -2 °C.

Showers and clouds set to clear tonight

Most showers and clouds are set to clear tonight, according to BBC News.

This will result in a dry and chilly night.

Showers will proceed for a time in northern Scotland, but will ease later.

Northern Ireland is set to turn cloudier towards dawn.

RNLI and Met Office issue stark advice on cold water shock during Easter holidays

With the Easter holidays coming round the corner, many people will flock to the beaches and swim in the sea.

But meteorologist Alex Deakin has issued a stark warning on a video featured on the Met Office’s Twitter account, to those who plan to do so.

He said: “The sea takes a lot longer to warm up than land, and it’s always pretty chilly in the sea, especially in March and April, which is when the temperature is at its lowest.”

In the same video, RNLI lifeguard Henry Irvine agreed with Mr Deakin, and said to anyone suffering from cold water shock: “Relax, don’t panic, and float on your back.”

You can watch the full video here:

Sunny spells this Saturday afternoon

Following on from this morning’s cold start, sunny spells are on the way for most parts of Britain.

London and parts of the south may enjoy temperatures as high as 13 degrees, whilst they stand at 12 degrees in the southwest.

But the north, parts of Wales, and Scotland could see some scattered showers.

Some areas of Scotland may witness wintry showers too.

The rest of the British Isles should experience temperatures ranging between 5 to 11 degrees.

Stunning sunrise in Great Yarmouth captured by local photographer

Pictures of the stunning sunrise in Great Yarmouth this morning were captured by a local photographer.

As part of its Love UK Weather Twitter campaign, the Met Office is sharing pictures of the weather in Britain today.

Photos from Simon’s Weather Photography, a Twitter account based in Great Yarmouth, were shared on the Met Office’s social media page.

Take a look at the photos here:

Frosty start to the morning across the country

Britain woke up to a frosty start this morning.

Temperatures plunged to as low as -3 degrees in the northwest.

Parts of Scotland and Wales witnessed temperatures of -2 degrees.

The warmest part of the British Isles this morning was the Channel Islands, where the temperature was 6 degrees.

In Truro, Cornwall, the temperature stood at 5 degrees.

Other parts of Britain experienced temperature ranging between -1 and 1 degree.

Grand National 2022 Saturday weather forecast

For the first time since 2019, the Grand National has arrived.

People are flocking to Aintree racecourse to witness the world’s best horse racing.

According to the Liverpool Echo, it should be a sunny day for spectators today.

The April sunshine is expected to arrive in the morning and linger into the afternoon, despite brief showers arriving around 1pm.

For those who are aiming to continue their day into the evening, the good news is that the weather is forecast to be bright and dry into the late afternoon.

There is likely to be a maximum temperature of 8 degrees.

Expect sunshine blast before Easter weekend

On Wednesday 13 April, the southeast of England will enjoy a temporary warm spell before the Easter weekend, particularly across East and West Sussex.

Sunnier days are ahead in Kent and Surrey, as residents there could enjoy temperatures of between 17 and 18 degrees, dropping by a couple of degrees towards the West Country, according to data available on Friday from WXCharts.

The Daily Express reports that throughout the Midlands, people there should expect temperatures of between 13 and 14 degrees, whereas they will fall to 9 degrees in the northeast and 12 degrees in the northwest.

Elsewhere, temperatures will remain at 5 degrees in Scotland.

During the Easter weekend, temperatures are anticipated to fall toward zero in the early mornings.

Good morning

Matt Snapes here, logging in to our live UK weather blog.

I'll be bringing you real-time news and forecasts throughout the day until 2pm.

Cloudy and breezy weather should spread in the north, Met Office predicts

Sunday’s sunny weather looks set to change, with rain spreading northeast during Monday and Tuesday, the Met Office predicts.

But by Wednesday, conditions should be drier and less windy.

Temperatures are set to vary between 10 to 15 degrees on Monday, and then 10 to 17 degrees on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday could be 9 degrees.

In the south, expect some warm weather next week.

However, it should be cold up north.