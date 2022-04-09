ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez posts 'special story,' an engagement ring

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ac16W_0f4WASnd00
Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck FILE - Cast member Jennifer Lopez, right, and Ben Affleck attend a photo call for a special screening of "Marry Me" at DGA Theater on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Los Angeles. Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Affleck may be the one who put it there. “So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” a giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday, April 8, on her Twitter feed. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Jennifer Lopez has an engagement ring on her finger, and Ben Affleck may be the one who put it there.

“So, I have a really exciting and special story to share,” a giggling Lopez said in a video posted Friday on her Twitter feed. She said more could be found on the website for her “inner circle,” OnTheJLo.com, which requires visitors to sign up.

A video posted there showed an emotional Lopez gazing at the left-hand ring, which held a large green gem that matched her tank top.

Lopez's representatives declined to confirm an engagement, directing inquiries to the actor-singer's online post. A representative for Affleck didn't respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2004. The pair, who met making the 2003 movie “Gigli,” had moved on to other marriages and divorce before going public with their reunion last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Ok Magazine

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Visit Their New Massive $50M Bel-Air Family Home As Engagement Rumors Swirl: Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aren't wasting any time in making their new massive $50 million estate ready for their joint family. The power couple visited the Bel-Air property over the weekend, with J.Lo's 14-year-old daughter, Emme, along with their security team, tagging along, according to TMZ. Affleck and Lopez spent two hours at the home, as the actor was spotted taking snaps inside the 20,000 square ft. pad before heading out.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez’s Sister Lynda Reacts to Ben Affleck Engagement: ‘So This Happened’

Supportive siblings! Shortly after Jennifer Lopez confirmed that her beau, Ben Affleck, had popped the question for a second time, sister Lynda Lopez was thrilled about her growing family. “So this happened,” Lynda, 50, captioned a Friday, April 8, Instagram Story post, sharing a screenshot of the 52-year-old Hustlers star’s green engagement ring, alongside several coordinating heart […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Engagement Ring#Ap
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Passionately Kiss Hours Before Announcing Engagement: Photos

That engagement glow! Ben Affleck and J.Lo held hands and shared a kiss as they viewed a Santa Monica retail space on April 8. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are more in love than ever! The actor, 49, and This Is Me…Then singer, 52, were spotted packing on the PDA just hours before announcing their engagement. The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, appeared to be getting a tour of a for-lease retail space in Santa Monica, California when they shared a romantic kiss while also holding hands.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KTVB

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Getting Engaged Is an 'Ongoing Conversation' Between Them, Source Says

Another anillo from Ben Affleck may be on the way to Jennifer Lopez! A source tells ET that the A-list couple is making plans for their forever. "Ben and Jen can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source says. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez: Timeline of the Bennifer Romance

The word “Bennifer” might include flashbacks to frosted lip gloss and butterfly clips, but everything comes back in style eventually. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are spending time together, nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm. Affleck has reportedly been getting picked up in a white SUV that takes him to […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
inForney.com

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000

Jennifer Hudson's ex is selling her engagement ring for $45,000. The 40-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a contestant on 'American Idol' back in 2004 - was engaged to David Otunga for between 2008 and 2017 and five years after calling time on their relationship, the former WWE wrestler has listed the "one-of-a-kind bauble" for sale on IDoNowIDont.com.
CELEBRITIES
WFMZ-TV Online

Jennifer Lopez will 'never forget' starring as late singer Selena

Jennifer Lopez will "never forget" starring in breakthrough movie 'Selena'. The 52-year-old star took on the leading role of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez - who was fatally shot at the age of 23 in 1995 - in her 1997 biopic, and this week she took to Instagram to pay tribute to the film on its 25th anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck Gazes At Jennifer Lopez During iHeart Music Awards

"L" is for the way you look at me ... so says Jennifer Lopez as BF Ben Affleck longingly admires her during the singer's acceptance speech. J Lo was onstage at the iHeart Music Awards Tuesday night, accepting this year's Icon Award. While thanking her fans for their support over the years, the crowd went nuts, including Ben -- with his 10-year-old son Samuel and her 14-year-old daughter Emme by his side.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama, 16, receives support from her father and Kourtney Kardashian after announcing her new role as an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing

Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler's daughter Alabama has been unveiled as the latest brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing on Monday. After announcing the exciting news to her more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, the 16-year-old singer received supportive comments from her dad and future stepmother Kourtney Kardashian. 'Let’s goooooo,'...
CELEBRITIES
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
19K+
Followers
61K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy