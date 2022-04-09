ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Andover girls’ soccer setting new expectations this season

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANDOVER, Kansas – Everyone wants to get better every year, right? That’s the overall plan for your program and you hope as the season progresses, you see some improvement, so come playoff time, you’re playing your best. For the Andover Trojans girls’ soccer team, they’re already...

KSN News

Fans cheer on KU men’s basketball team at championship parade Sunday

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of Jayhawk fans flocked to Lawrence on Sunday to cheer on KU’s men’s basketball team, now otherwise known as the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Champions. KU’s men’s basketball team paraded down Mass St. as fans cheered them on from 6th St to 19th St. Some of the attending fans […]
LAWRENCE, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch High Baseball swept by Campus

HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Hutchinson Salthawk Baseball team was swept by Campus on Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field 11-2 and 14-0 in 5 innings. Hutchinson (1-5) fell behind early in game one and couldn't come back in an 11-2 loss to Haysville Campus on Friday. Haysville Campus scored on a single by Jake Jost and a fielder's choice by Caleb Smith in the second inning.. Hutch lost despite out-hitting Haysville Campus ten to five. In the second inning, Haysville Campus got their offense started. Haysville Campus scored one run when Jost singled. Haysville Campus broke the game open by scoring six runs in the fifth inning. Ian Davis, Aidan Williams, Grady Clements, and Christian Sicard each drove in runs during the inning. Jacob Vulgamore was the winning pitcher for Haysville Campus. Vulgamore lasted six innings, allowing seven hits and two runs while striking out six and walking zero. Kyan Caudillo threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.. Maliki Miller took the loss for the Salthawks . Miller surrendered four runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings.. The Salthawks totaled ten hits in the game. Carter Morgan, Kinser Newquist , and Caiden Beavers each racked up multiple hits for Hutchinson. Beavers, Newquist , and Morgan each managed two hits to lead the Salthawks.
HUTCHINSON, KS
WIBW

Washburn hosts spring scrimmage with new leader in the huddle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s a new leader in the Washburn huddle with Kellen Simoncic as starting quarterback. He was able to showcase his improvement over the spring at their team scrimmage Saturday morning. Head Coach Craig Schurig said getting his feet wet last year should help him take...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Thousands of Jayhawks Fans Cheer on NCAA Champs During Parade in Lawrence

University of Kansas fans are still celebrating a week after the men’s basketball National Championship win. Bek Shackelford-Nwanganga was there. A sea of blue and red filled Massachusetts Street as thousands of fans came to celebrate the Jayhawks’ National Championship win. Players paraded through downtown Lawrence Sunday. The crowd was full of students and alumni from KU. Peter Campbell, a current student, was perched on his friend's shoulders fighting for a view of the parade. He said he watched the game Monday and didn’t expect the Jayhawks to win. “So then, when we won I didn’t really, I didn’t believe that it had happened. And then it was just kind of a mob move to Mass Street, it was pretty crazy.” Campbell said he was 8-years-old in 2008, when KU last won the NCAA championship, so it meant a lot to celebrate a win as a college student now.
LAWRENCE, KS
ESPN

Kansas men's basketball players set to profit off Jayhawks' 'Barnstorming Tour'

After winning the national championship last week, Kansas is doing what past champions could not do: cashing in. The Kansas "Barnstorming Tour" will begin on April 23 at a high school in Wichita, Kansas. For tickets ranging from $30 to $125, fans can get autographs, participate in a Q&A session, join a skills training session and attend a VIP dinner.
LAWRENCE, KS

