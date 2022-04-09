ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiarina Chamber Players whets appetite with food-themed Carlos Simon premiere

By Charles T. Downey
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamentation and laughter, strangely, often go together in times of tragedy. These opposing expressions of extreme emotion united the latest program from Chiarina Chamber Players on Friday night. The ensemble’s co-founders, cellist Carrie Bean Stute and pianist Efi Hackmey, joined violinist Domenic Salerni, of the Attacca Quartet, and baritone Carl DuPont...

