Texas State

TxDOT unveils traffic barrel sculptures to encourage work zone awareness

KHOU
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXAS, USA — National Work Zone Awareness Week runs from April 11-15, and the TxDOT El Paso District...

www.khou.com

Tri-City Herald

Historic house lists in Texas for $75,000. But be warned before looking at the photos

In its heyday, the property known as the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas, was an architectural beauty where people would dance the night away on the rooftop, the listing on Realtor.com says. But these days, the once-elegant three-bedroom, one-bathroom property looks as run down on the outside as it...
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
#Txdot#Sculptures#Snake
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
NOLA.com

Work will begin this summer to improve this traffic nightmare in Covington

Relief could soon be on the way for a chronic hotspot in traffic-choked St. Tammany Parish: The two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. Construction of a new northbound U.S. 190 bridge is set to start this summer, a nearly $30 million project aimed at easing what has for decades been a source of morning and evening traffic jams.
COVINGTON, LA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KVUE

'Love Hate' art sculpture officially unveiled at Long Center in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Long Center for the Performing Arts officially unveiled a new "one-word poem" art sculpture on Friday. The piece is called "Love Hate" and consists of oversized letters that spell "love" from the front, and "hate" from the back. The larger-than-life artwork was made by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss and sits on display at the Long Center's Hartman Concert Lawn.
AUSTIN, TX
KRGV

Rio Grande Valley traffic fatalities increase, TxDOT data shows

Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows traffic fatalities in the Valley has increased in the last three years. Now, officials are urging Valley residents to drive safely during spring break. Officer Robert Silva works for the highway division of Harlingen Police Department and sees traffic fatalities first-hand. Silva...
HARLINGEN, TX
KFDM-TV

TxDOT and YMBL suggest alternate routes for Fair traffic due to I-10 construction

BEAUMONT – TxDOT issued a traffic alert to warn drivers about possible traffic delays around Ford Park during the South Texas State Fair due to I-10 construction. The South Texas State Fair will be taking place March 24-April 3. During this time, the Major Drive exit from I10 westbound will be closed during peak fair times to prevent traffic backing up onto I10. SH124 (Fannett Road) is also closed east of Walden Road due to a bridge replacement project. TxDOT and Fair organizers ask drivers to plan ahead for possible delays.
BEAUMONT, TX
KHOU

This Buc-ee's may not have clean restrooms, but it has pizzazz!

MARATHON, Texas — Over in West Texas is a Buc-ee's like no other. This Buc-ee's doesn't come with immaculate restrooms and Beaver nuggets (because it's not real), but boy, does it have pizzazz. According to State Representative Brooks Landgraf, someone turned an old phone-line service shack into a Buc-ee's...
MARATHON, TX
Denver7 News KMGH

Can you help smooth out the bumpy railroad tracks on 40th just west of Havana?

Charles in Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? I work on East 40th just west of Havana. I cross a set of railroad tracks that are maybe 100 yards from the intersection. These tracks have HUGE asphalt bumps that cause cars to get airborne if they hit them at the speed limit. And those who drive this section everyday have to slow down to almost a dead stop in order to get over these. I have seen cars damaged from not knowing these are there, and don't seem to be there for any good reason. I called Denver’s 311 and was called back to only be told the city can't shave these down, and to call the railroad. Can you please maybe help with getting this resolved?”
DENVER, CO

