TxDOT unveils traffic barrel sculptures to encourage work zone awareness

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) kicked off its new Drive Sober. No Regrets. campaign during spring break, urging students to celebrate the holiday week responsibly. According to TxDOT, one person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in a DUI-alcohol related traffic crash. Last year, 1,029 people...
In its heyday, the property known as the historic Bartlett House in Malakoff, Texas, was an architectural beauty where people would dance the night away on the rooftop, the listing on Realtor.com says. But these days, the once-elegant three-bedroom, one-bathroom property looks as run down on the outside as it...
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
The University of the Southwest is “shocked” after a fatal bus crash claimed the lives of at least seven students and staff. After competing in Midland, Texas, members of the university’s golf teams were riding back to their Hobbs, New Mexico, campus at night on Tuesday, March 15.
BAYTOWN, Texas — A hero who came to the rescue of a man after seeing his car drive into the Houston Ship Channel was honored by the U.S. Coast Guard Friday. Robert C. Moore and his wife saw the man drive off the Lynchburg Ferry landing into the water on Dec. 31, 2021.
CONROE, Texas — The family of a missing Conroe man is asking for the community's help. Timothy Perez, 31, has been missing since March 5 and was last seen in the Round Rock area just outside Austin. His family has turned their eyes back to Houston in hopes to expand the search for any possible leads.
A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
Relief could soon be on the way for a chronic hotspot in traffic-choked St. Tammany Parish: The two-lane bridge on U.S. 190 over the Bogue Falaya River in Covington. Construction of a new northbound U.S. 190 bridge is set to start this summer, a nearly $30 million project aimed at easing what has for decades been a source of morning and evening traffic jams.
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula now has a 15-foot art sculpture to help welcome people to the Flagship City’s downtown area. The metal art sculpture - titled “Building Blocks” - was unveiled Friday. It’s located at the corner of Delmas Avenue and Pascagoula Street. The artwork...
HOBBS, N.M. — (AP) — The investigation into this week's fiery head-on crash in West Texas now focuses on the revelation that a 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van, killing nine people, including six members of a college golf team and their coach. The...
AUSTIN, Texas — The Long Center for the Performing Arts officially unveiled a new "one-word poem" art sculpture on Friday. The piece is called "Love Hate" and consists of oversized letters that spell "love" from the front, and "hate" from the back. The larger-than-life artwork was made by German artist Mia Florentine Weiss and sits on display at the Long Center's Hartman Concert Lawn.
Data from the Texas Department of Transportation shows traffic fatalities in the Valley has increased in the last three years. Now, officials are urging Valley residents to drive safely during spring break. Officer Robert Silva works for the highway division of Harlingen Police Department and sees traffic fatalities first-hand. Silva...
UNIVERSITY PARK, Fla. – Gina and Orlando Duran marked the fourth anniversary of their 18-year-old daughter Alexa’s death on Wednesday with a tribute at Florida International University. To honor the memory of the aspiring attorney and 2017 graduate of Archbishop McCarthy High School, Brian Hanlon spent more than...
BEAUMONT – TxDOT issued a traffic alert to warn drivers about possible traffic delays around Ford Park during the South Texas State Fair due to I-10 construction. The South Texas State Fair will be taking place March 24-April 3. During this time, the Major Drive exit from I10 westbound will be closed during peak fair times to prevent traffic backing up onto I10. SH124 (Fannett Road) is also closed east of Walden Road due to a bridge replacement project. TxDOT and Fair organizers ask drivers to plan ahead for possible delays.
HOUSTON, Texas — Hermann Park is already a treasured amenity with various activities. But a lot more is in the works. The Conservancy recently broke ground on what will be the next phase of its 20-year master plan called "The Commons." It will encompass 26 of the parks more...
MARATHON, Texas — Over in West Texas is a Buc-ee's like no other. This Buc-ee's doesn't come with immaculate restrooms and Beaver nuggets (because it's not real), but boy, does it have pizzazz. According to State Representative Brooks Landgraf, someone turned an old phone-line service shack into a Buc-ee's...
Charles in Denver writes, “What’s driving you crazy? I work on East 40th just west of Havana. I cross a set of railroad tracks that are maybe 100 yards from the intersection. These tracks have HUGE asphalt bumps that cause cars to get airborne if they hit them at the speed limit. And those who drive this section everyday have to slow down to almost a dead stop in order to get over these. I have seen cars damaged from not knowing these are there, and don't seem to be there for any good reason. I called Denver’s 311 and was called back to only be told the city can't shave these down, and to call the railroad. Can you please maybe help with getting this resolved?”
