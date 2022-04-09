ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Martínez wins Basque Country Tour

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MADRID (AP) — Daniel Martínez of Colombia won the six-day Basque Country Tour after he snatched the lead from Remco Evenepoel on Saturday’s final stage.

Evenepoel held a slim advantage of two seconds over Martínez after taking the lead from Primoz Roglic on Friday.

But the Belgian struggled on the final climb of the race as Ineos rider Martínez held off the other challengers to win the title.

Martínez finished the mountainous 143-kilometer (89-mile) stage from Eibar to Arrate fourth, just behind stage winner Ion Izagirre.

Izagirre finished runner-up in the race at 11 seconds behind Martínez. Aleksandr Vlasov completed the podium.

Evenepoel was fourth and Roglic eighth.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Air Force Academy cadets attend Latin America’s largest aerospace exhibition

Santiago, Chile – The U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue Parachute Demonstration Team performed this week at the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE), Latin America’s largest aerospace, defense, and security exhibition. Five jumpers and one drop zone control officer demonstrate their unique freefall demonstration alongside their Chilean counterparts, the Boinas Azules […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Remco Evenepoel
Person
Ion Izagirre
Daily Mail

Tokyo Olympics sailor, Eya Guezguez, who competed for Tunisia last summer at the age of just 16, dies after her sailboat sank while training at sea with her twin sister

Tunisian sailor Eya Guezguez tragically died, while training at sea with her twin sister Sarra on Sunday. The 17-year-old, who competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the age of 16, passed away following an accident where the vessel capsized due to the wind. Her sister, who competed alongside her...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
415K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy