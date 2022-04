Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu has announced its next phase of expansion, by entering the metaverse, The Mint reported. Created under the pseudonym "Ryoshi", Shiba Inu is largely considered a meme coin, a type of cryptocurrency created as a joke and not as a serious product. However, the coin has attracted genuine interest and returned the trust of early investors with meteoric gains in its value. The people behind the coin are now ready to take the next big step and have announced their plans to be a part of the tech world's current favorite, the metaverse.

CURRENCIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO