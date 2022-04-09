ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Follow in the footsteps of Jesus

By Apr 9, 2022
Plainsman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON – High school youth and Confirmation students at Holy Trinity Catholic Church invite the community to join them in tracing the final steps of Christ when they present the Living Stations of the Cross Wednesday at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. “We really utilize...

