ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Brian Harman witnessed the two most amazing aces in golf this year in Scottsdale, Augusta National

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmiS5_0f4Vvj2G00
Photo by Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Harman’s second round at the 2022 Masters on Friday started on a spectacular note.

He holed out from the right bunker for an eagle 3 on the 575-yard, par-5 second hole. That shot, per Masters tradition, earned him a pair of Crystal Glasses.

However, it wasn’t enough to get Harman to the weekend, as his scores of 74 and 75 kept him one stroke from making the cut.

Along the way, though, Harman was witness to a hole-in-one. On the 16th hole, playing partner Stewart Cink made an ace at the par-3, 170 yard hole. He did it on his son/caddie Reagan’s 24th birthday. It was the 24th ace in Masters history at the 16th, and the sixth for Cink in his PGA Tour career.

Harman witnessed another, much more raucous, hole-in-one earlier this season at TPC Scottsdale.

It also happened on the 16th hole at the wet and wild WM Phoenix Open. You remember that one: Sam Ryder’s Saturday ace ignited a beer-can launch sequence that would certainly never happen at Augusta National.

In Phoenix, Harman was next to hit but had to wait about 15 minutes for the grounds crew to pick up the thousands of aluminum beer cans and bottles.

“The rules official asked me if I wanted to hit with all the beer cans out there,” he said. “I declined and asked them to go clean it up.”

At Augusta, Harman said: “I was there in Phoenix for that shot Sam hit. I’ve been watching a lot of holes-in-one lately.”

Dennis Knight of the Savannah Morning News contributed to this article.

How to watch | ESPN+ | Paramount+ | Golf Channel free on Fubo TV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores today in Round 4 at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The 2022 Masters is coming down the stretch on Sunday, and while 36- and 54-hole leader Scottie Scheffler remains on top, a sterling round from Rory McIlroy has turned Augusta National on its head. McIlroy matched the best Sunday round in Masters history, posting an 8-under 64 to stand as the clubhouse leader as Scheffler looks to hold strong over the final few holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Augusta, GA
Scottsdale, AZ
Sports
Augusta, GA
Sports
City
Scottsdale, AZ
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy makes history at The Masters as Tiger Woods falters

Rory McIlroy entered this year’s Masters Tournament looking to complete the career grand slam. He had already won The Open Championship, the U.S. Open and The PGA Championship, but has not yet worn the Green Jacket. He entered the tournament this year among the favorites to do so. Unfortunately for McIlroy, he had a poor start to the tournament and was unable to complete the career grand slam. He did however earn his own “Tin Cup” moment on the 18th hole Sunday.
GOLF
The Spun

Scottie Scheffler Reveals What His Wife Told Him Sunday Morning

Scottie Scheffler entered Sunday as the leader at the Masters and turned in a strong final round performance to win the green jacket by three strokes. Scheffler had to face some pressure to close out the victory, and he admitted following his win that he suffered an anxiety attack this morning.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tyrrell Hatton sounds off on ‘unfair’ Augusta National

There isn’t another course on earth that can replicate the excitement generated by Augusta National year in and year out. The tournament usually creates drama on the leaderboard and has provided some of the most memorable moments in golf history. Everyone loves the Masters. Well, almost everyone. Count Tyrrell...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augusta National#Golf Channel#Tpc Scottsdale#Crystal Glasses#Ace#Samrydersu
FOX Sports

Scottie Scheffler wins 2022 Masters: Top moments from Augusta National

The 86th Masters tournament concluded on Sunday, and we have a new green jacket owner. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won his first Masters title, shooting a -10 and earning a wire-to-wire victory over main competitors Cameron Smith and Rory McIlroy. He was the tournament leader heading into the final round after finishing 1-under par on Saturday, good for 9-under par overall, and continued his dominance Sunday with a -1 performance on the afternoon.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf.com

WATCH: Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa finish Masters with 2 epic bunker hole-outs

While neither man left Augusta National with a green jacket, Sunday was still a special day for Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa. Paired together for the 1:50 p.m. tee time, the duo combined to shoot 13 under for the day — 12 birdies, two eagles and just three bogeys. The 64 for McIlroy tied the lowest final-round score in Masters history, while Morikawa’s 67 vaulted him to a solo-fifth finish.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy