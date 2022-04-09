Shot-by-shot recap: Tiger Woods' 6-over 78 Saturday at the 2022 Masters at Augusta National

Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Couldn’t watch Tiger Woods in his third round on Saturday at the 2022 Masters Tournament? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The 15-time major champion and five-time winner of the green jacket made his return to competitive golf at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday and signed for an impressive 1-under 71 a little more than a year after his single-car accident that caused severe damage to his right leg, foot and ankle. He followed that effort with a 2-over 74 on Friday to make the cut, something he’s done in every Masters he’s played as a professional.

Take a scroll through Woods’ 6-over 78 during Saturday’s third round of the 2022 Masters.

Hole 18 - Par 4: Holly

He’s absolutely piping his drives today. He might want to try to use that to putt. His approach was blown to the left and then he really let loose with his third, flying his ball into the patrons. His final hole went from bad to worse when his chip ran well past the hole, down a slope towards the front of the green, leaving 52 feet for par. Hammered this one up the hill and past the hole to set up what would be his sixth three-putt of the day and a costly double bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 6-over 78 (7 over for the tournament)

Hole 17 - Par 4: Nandina

Solid drive here on 17 after the bogey sails down the right side of the fairway just south of 300 yards. He’s fighting, gotta give him that. The wind certainly doesn’t make it easy to get to the back pins, and it looks like that was once again the case here with his approach to the 17th green. He’s barely on the dance floor and once again has 60-plus feet of green to cover with the flat stick. History today says three or four putt and it’s due to repeat itself once again because oh my word this was bad. The putt got stuck on a slope and didn’t have even close to the pace needed to carry the line. That’ll be 18 feet for par and yeah, no chance there either. Add another bogey to the day’s tally. Haven’t seen him putt this poorly in some time.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over through 17 (5 over for the tournament)

Hole 16 - Par 3: Redbud

He’s on the green but was a club short as this one finds the front edge, a good 50 feet to pin. Well … this was just flat-out bad. Like a thirsty toddler this putt had no juice and comes to rest a good eight feet short. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but he runs the par putt three feet by and is left with another bogey. Was playing really well and then jumps right back on the bogey train.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over through 16 (4 over for the tournament)

Hole 15 - Par 5: Firethorn

Paints the middle of the fairway off the tee here at his final par 5 of the day and simply lays up with the second. He had a good number from 105 yards out and gave himself a great look at birdie from 14 feet to the left of the cup. The pace was good on the putt but he just didn’t pair it with the line, like red wine with tuna fish. Nothing to see here, just another stress-free par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 15 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 14 - Par 4: Chinese Fir

Tugged this one a little left into the rough but still had a pretty good look at the green. Knowing he couldn’t leave this one short with the hole at the top of a shelf, Tiger gave this one a ride and tried to run it up the hill. Unfortunately this one had little to no shot of stopping and rolled off the back edge. Now this is the short game we expected to see. Tiger nestled his ball within just a few feet from behind the green to scramble his way to another par. Looks way more comfortable now than earlier, that’s for sure.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 14 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 13 - Par 5: Azalea

Fairway wood off the tee here at the par-5 13th and he stared it down for a while. It just peeled off the edge of the right fairway, similar to yesterday, meaning he’ll have an uneven stance for the second. From 214 yards out with the ball above his feet he hit a gem into the green and someone holds it. His putter has been suspect all day, and that’s being gentle. That said, he’ll have 27 feet for eagle and at the very least an easy birdie. Let’s see what he’s got. I put the “adam” in Nostradamus here as his eagle putt misses by just a couple feet to the left, leaving an easy birdie. That’s two in a row to leave Amen Corner with a little pep in his limp step.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 13 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 12 - Par 3: Golden Bell

Went flag hunting here and took his time to decipher the wind and hit a beauty with 8-iron, leaving 14 feet for a much-needed birdie to stop the bleeding. That’s the first roar this place has heard in quite a few holes as Tiger buries the putt to get back another one of his five dropped shots. Let’s see if this can kickstart some momentum down the stretch heading into Sunday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over through 12 (4 over for the tournament)

Hole 11 - Par 4: White Dogwood

Gets back into the fairway here on the new-look No. 11 down the right side. Gave this one a good look on the approach but it just misses the green, around pin-high to the right. He’ll have about 20 feet to the hole, and it’ll be interesting to see how he plays this one. He’s putted from off the green with a long iron a few times earlier this week. No matter what he’s gonna need something nifty. Nifty this was not. He left a good eight feet to save his far and that just won’t cut it, especially with the way he’s rolling the ball today. Another bogey, and if you can listen closely, you can hear the air deflating from his metaphorical tires.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over through 11 (5 over for the tournament)

Hole 10 - Par 4: Camellia

Fore right off the tee to start the second nine and this one flirts with the patrons down the rope line. Flew a 5-iron onto the green from 195 yards out, pin-high to the right of the hole, leaving another lengthy putt for birdie, this one from 30 feet. Lags this one real close and taps in for par once again. Just doesn’t quite have the juice that he had earlier. Will need to find some sorta momentum

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over through 10 (4 over for the tournament)

Hole 9 - Par 4: Carolina Cherry

Another long drive here to end his first nine runs through the fairway just off the right side, but he left himself hanging once again with another sketchy approach shot. He’s on the green but once again a good 60 feet from the hole. The last time he started with 60 feet, he four-jacked. Left a testy six feet to save par and this one didn’t have a shot, never got close to dropping. Another bogey to end the nine and he’s now a whopping 12 shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Playing for pride at this point.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over through 9 (4 over for the tournament)

Hole 8 - Par 5: Yellow Jasmine

Puts a big cut on this tee shot but overcooks it and finds the fairway bunker up the right side. Won’t be able to get this one on the green in two, so look for him to simply advance it up the fairway to a number and try to get up-and-down for birdie. He does just that, leaving 146 yards to attack the back-right pin. Knowing long is bad, TW does well to leave this one short of the hole but above the hard slope, leaving 25 feet for birdie. Gave this one a shot but no dice as it rolls past the cup. Stress-free par. What was the name of that MTV dating show? Next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 8 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 7 - Par 4: Pampas

The cover stayed on the ball but he still hit the snot out of this one. Fairway. 323 yards. He couldn’t have placed it any better. Gotta assume he got a gust from the gods as this one comes up short of not only the green, but the massive bunkers guarding the green. He had just 126 yards to the pin and left this woefully short. No matter, though. TW hits a flop shot high into the air and curls it around the back edge of the cup leaving just four feet for par. Fantastic up-and-down after a head-scratching approach.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 7 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 6 - Par 3: Juniper

I love this hole so much. Front pin today guarded heavily by a massive bunker and TW just comes up short in the sand. He does well to splash this one out to two feet and tap-in for par. Really nothing much to say here, other than the guy is visibly frustrated. This next tee shot might knock the cover off the ball.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 6 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 5 - Par 4: Magnolia

Stripe show. He’s swinging the driver with so much confidence today. That’s 304 yards just off the bunkers, leaving 202 yards to the pin. Well, his approach finds the front of the green but the Big Cat lets out an even bigger, “Damnit!” seeing as the pin is towards the back left. He’s got a birdie putt, but it’s from every bit of 62 feet. His first lag putt from distance on No. 1 wasn’t great, let’s see what he’s got here. Oh boy. Oh boy, oh boy, oh boy. His first putt wasn’t bad, leaving it six-feet short. But then it got worse. Way worse. He ran the par putt three feet past the hole, then banged he bogey putt off the left edge and out. Yes, that’s a double bogey.

It’s the first four-putt in his history at the Masters and the 15th of his PGA Tour career.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over through 5 (3 over for the tournament)

Hole 4 - Par 3: Flowering Crab Apple

A headcover comes off here for the 240-yard par 3. This wind is slapping these guys in the face like a bad joke at the Oscars and playing a huge factor (and will continue to do so). Yanks this one left but its so far left it avoids the greenside bunker, setting up a 32-yard pitch to the pin. Ooh he’ll be licking his chops after this tasty shot checks up just feet in front of the hole. It looked like it might even go in for a second. After a bad shot off the tee that’s a great up-and-down for par. He might not be able to walk very well but he’s got his hands.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even over through 4 (1 over for the tournament)

Hole 3 - Par 4: Flowering Peach

After hitting an iron during the first two rounds Tiger pulls driver today and narrowly avoided some fairway bunkers. He’s not in the rough, but a short-grass area along the rope line. Not bad at all, especially with a back pin just 99 yards away now. Meh, good not great shot here finds the green safely in the center, a good 30-plus feet short of the hole. Great lag putt rolls a couple feet short and without lining it up he calmly taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even over through 3 (1 over for the tournament)

Hole 2 - Par 5: Pink Dogwood

YAHTZEE! Tiger hit a beauty right down the middle here at No. 2 and it caught the downhill slope and ran like it owes him money. That’s a 364-yard bomb to leave just 208 yards to the pin middle pin, guarded heavily by bunkers on either side of the front of the green. Par 5 scoring is going to be key today, and a bounce-back here would be huge.

It’s a little cold for the beach but Tiger decided to take a trip to the sand anyways, landing his approach in the left bunker, 20 yards from the pin. He showed some real class and touch with this shot from the sand, going way left and using the slope to nearly hole the shot. I think it even hit the edge. He’ll have three feet left for a much-needed birdie. Chirp-chirp! Kisner makes birdie and Tiger follows suit, away we go.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even over through 2 (1 over for the tournament)

Hole 1 - Par 4: Tea Olive

It’s Moving Day at the Masters and Tiger Woods is officially underway, in the fairway at that. Hit a beauty right down the middle and should have a great look at the back-left pin. This one found the green but again was leaking a little right early, just like yesterday’s approach. There’s a shelf on the green that his shot didn’t carry, leaving a lengthy 51-footer for birdie. Not a great effort from there, never got this one close at all. He left a testy nine-foot putt for par that skated past the hole. That’s a tap-in bogey on the first. Strap in, could be a bumpy one.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over through 1 (2 over for the tournament)

Pre-round

Tiger has been taking ice baths all week to prepare his body for 72 holes of competition, and that might actually help him stay comfortable in a weird way, seeing as the high for the day is 57 degrees and overcast with winds whipping through the Georgia Pines.

His third-round scoring average as a professional at Augusta National is an impressive 69.57, the lowest of the four rounds. That number in today’s conditions would assumedly be one of the better rounds of the day and a big improvement on his first two rounds. For how in control he was on Thursday, a few holes in the armor appeared yesterday with a right miss in play more often than he’d prefer. Now that could be the wind, it could be his body ailments forcing blocked shots, it could be he just had an off day.

There was never a doubt on whether or not he’d be able to consistently swing a club or roll putts, he’s Tiger Woods. But today will be the biggest test of his strength and stamina. The lights at the theater are flashing, so get to your seats, it’s almost showtime.